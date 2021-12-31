In 2015, the Obama administration put about 320 acres in federal trust for the Mashpee Wampanoag, under a law that allows the Department of the Interior to acquire the title to property and hold it for the benefit of a Native American tribe. The process was created in 1934 as part of the Indian Reorganization Act to try to help tribes get back some of the millions of acres of their original homelands that were taken, in some cases with little or no compensation. Tribal land in federal trust is exempt from taxation and protected from being sold.