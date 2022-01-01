To understand what had happened to him, Freudenberger turned his psychoanalytic training on himself. He spoke into a tape recorder, then played the tape back, as if he were his own patient. In 1974, he published a paper titled “Staff Burn-Out” in an academic journal. In the paper, Freudenberger asked, “Who is prone to burn-out?” His answer was unambiguous: “The dedicated and the committed.” Free Clinic staff offered “our talents, our skills, we put in long hours with a bare minimum of financial compensation,” Freudenberger wrote. “But it is precisely because we are dedicated that we walk into a burn-out trap. We work too long and too intensely. We feel a pressure from within to work and help and we feel a pressure from the outside to give.”