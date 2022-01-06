Many Americans saw socialists and anarchists as the country’s primary threat. The Bolshevik Revolution in Russia had turned dark, and there was a palpable fear that revolution might spread among labor activists and their Socialist leaders in the United States. In the summer of 1919, anarchists sowed terror by sending packages filled with dynamite to dozens of leading officials across the country. One attack, on Wilson’s attorney general’s home on R Street NW in Washington, blew up the would-be bomber and shattered all the front windows of the home across the street, occupied by Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt.