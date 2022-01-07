In January 1943, Poitier, then 15, was sent from his home in the Bahamas to live with family in Miami. He soon chafed at the racism there, something he wasn’t accustomed to in the Black-majority Bahamas. Even though his family back home was desperately poor, it had owned land and had little experience with White racial terrorism or Jim Crow laws. On the day he decided to run away to the North, before he could even leave town, he was detained by five White cops who held a gun to his head and joked about shooting him.