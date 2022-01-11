When did this insight occur? “I think the past few years. I think as the arc in whatever I’m doing as an artist or performer, or whatever you want to call it, changed. And getting divorced is a gigantic hit. That was a huge hit.” That was 10 years ago, like three marriage cycles in L.A. “No, I can’t forget that, that’s what I’m saying. When you have kids — I have three daughters [ages 14, 17 and 20] — that’s in my face. But … now … This is literally — and I wish my dad was here, and I wish my sisters were here” — both sisters died young, one of scleroderma and one of a brain aneurysm — “but this is literally the best time of my life. Just because I’m not holding anything back. As things unfold or don’t unfold, as I get to do what I want to do, or don’t, or if I don’t, so what?”