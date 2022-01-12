Today, Schumer has to get only 60 votes to invoke cloture, and he’s hoping to change the Senate rules with a simple majority to avoid a filibuster altogether. But he doesn’t have any chance of attracting the kind of bipartisan support that Democratic leaders did in 1964. His only hope, if he wants to make good on his MLK Day deadline, rests on persuading holdouts in his own party to change the rules — and once again setting a precedent that chips away at the filibuster’s power.