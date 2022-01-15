A 1980 Chicago Tribune editorial noted, they had been “out to call attention to their cause rather than shed blood.” A year earlier, President Jimmy Carter had granted commutations to the four 1954 attackers. In a similar move, President Bill Clinton granted clemency to a dozen nationalists in 1999 — saying they were “serving extremely lengthy sentences … which were out of proportion to their crimes.” One who declined that offer had his sentence commuted in 2017 by President Barack Obama. This cycle of action and pardon underscores the barriers to prove sedition and the oftentimes murky and changing line under which the charges are applied.