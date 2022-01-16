That 1793 account may have been the first recorded morning routine in U.S. history, and it set off an obsession with early rising (and reading about early rising) that has continued to this day. There is an inherent optimism to Franklin’s routine, with his embrace of “Powerful Goodness!” While many present-day readers might not begin the day with this refrain (nor might they take naked “air baths” for their health, as Franklin did), there seems to be truth in the idea that a positive outlook in the morning can lead to a successful day.