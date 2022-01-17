Martin was already well known in Boston’s Black community, not only for his preaching and nascent activism, but also as something of a ladies’ man. LaVerne Eagleson, a classmate of Coretta, told Boston Magazine he had stared at her at a restaurant before boldly picking up his food and moving to sit right next to her. They went on a few dates. There were no sparks between them, Eagleson said, but she remembered him telling her that “he was going to kill Jim Crow.”