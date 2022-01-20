Following the 1954 Supreme Court ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, Byrd became the chief architect of the “Massive Resistance” to school integration and pushed schools to close rather than comply with the law. He was among the Southern Democrats to sign the “Southern Manifesto” against racial integration. And for years, he participated in their strategic filibusters intended to torpedo voting and civil rights legislation, at times using his position as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee to hold tax legislation hostage as the Kennedy and Johnson administrations pursued civil rights, said Adam Jentleson, author of “Kill Switch: The Rise of the Modern Senate and Crippling of American Democracy.”