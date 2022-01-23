The supporting cast helped the film shine with a personal passion for its plot. At its heart, “Casablanca” was a movie about refugees played by refugees. Many of the extras — including Marcel Dalio as Emil the croupier, S.Z. Sakall as Carl the waiter and Helmut Dantine as Jan the Bulgarian roulette player — had actually escaped Europe to avoid Nazi persecution. Perhaps the most stirring performance by an extra came from Madeleine Lebeau, who fled Paris with her then-husband Dalio ahead of the invading German army in 1940, and who leads a tear-stained rendition of “La Marseillaise” and shouts of “Vive la France! Vive la démocratie!”