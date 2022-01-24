The device had been “safed,” meaning the radioactive part was on a different plane. Nevertheless, the devices high-explosive trigger leveled the Greggs’ home. The release occurred when the plane’s bombardier was trying to secure the payload: Crouched next to the bomb, he stood up and accidentally used the overhead emergency release lever as a handrail to steady himself. No one was killed, bar the chickens vaporized in the farmyard. The accident led to a swift revision of regulations for locking pins when weaponry was being transported.