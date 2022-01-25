This all-Black fighter and bomber group, which trained in Tuskegee, Ala., was one of the most decorated squadrons in the segregated military during World War II. After working day and night to keep the 332nd planes flying during the competition, a few members of the ground crew decided to blow off steam at the famous Flamingo Hotel. They didn’t get far. Security guards intercepted the men as they entered and ordered them to leave. The casino was for “Whites only,” they were told.