As a young man, Fortas was by all accounts a talented lawyer. Born in 1910 in Memphis to Jewish parents who had immigrated from England, he enrolled at Yale Law School (where Clarence Thomas later studied) and served as editor in chief of the Yale Law Journal. He later taught law at Yale and worked as one of the young “New Dealers” in Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “brain trust.” He eventually formed a powerhouse law firm in Washington, with fellow alums from the Roosevelt administration, Paul Porter and Thurman Arnold. The firm known then as Arnold, Fortas and Porter is today the megafirm Arnold & Porter.