Ordinarily, commandos would be at the tip of the spear, capturing enemies, who would then be sent far behind the front lines to interpreters with the interrogation skills needed to extract information. It could be a slow process, and often their intel came too late to be helpful on the battlefield. But the X Troop trained as commandos and interrogators. They could capture enemies and grill them in German right then and there, mid-battle, when what they learned would be most helpful.