Eventually, and only through the influence of well‑connected friends, Mann managed to be admitted to Bellevue Hospital’s neurological ward, then gain admission as a charity case to Blythewood, an upscale mental-health facility on a 50‑acre estate in Connecticut. Mann threw herself into psychotherapy, meeting with her psychiatrist Harry Tiebout an hour each day, but even then she struggled. She was given weekend passes to visit the city, each time confidently ready to test her resolve not to drink. She’d have a string of successful visits, but before long she would return drunk, ashamed and most of all baffled. After months of treatment, a defeated Tiebout told her that if something didn’t change, he’d have to discharge her.