What began as a disgruntled electrician stealing a safe turned into an infamous ’90s soap opera of the Playmate and the heavy metal drummer that spanned far beyond sex and rock-and-roll. The Anderson-Lee video made adult websites and distributors an estimated $77 million in legal sales in its first 12 months, according to Rolling Stone, and became what many considered to be “the greatest love story ever sold.” In the process, it ignited a controversial genre of celebrity fascination that has gripped the media and public for years, with some believing the sex tapes in the years that followed involving Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian, and the headlines they got on late-night television and tabloids, helped catapult them to a new level of fame in the early 2000s.