Just a year later, Nixon had two more slots open on the court. Justice Hugo Black died in September 1971, a week after resigning due to ill health. Days before Black died, Justice John Marshall Harlan, sick with cancer and nearly blind, also resigned. Attorney General John Mitchell shared the news of this extraordinary break — the chance to fill two seats at once — in a phone conversation with Nixon on Sept. 17, 1971. In his first term, Nixon could keep his campaign promise to remake the liberal Warren Court, with four new justices.