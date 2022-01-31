President Richard Nixon’s consideration of nominating a woman in 1971 was met with a sharp negative reaction from the American Bar Association — and from the chief justice of the United States, Warren Burger.
As with everything about the Nixon presidency, it was all caught on tape.
Nixon’s contemplation of a female justice came two years after he had nominated Burger for chief justice and one year after he nominated Harry A. Blackmun for the associate justice seat that would later be held by Breyer. While the 1969 appointment of Burger went smoothly, the Blackmun nomination followed a major struggle with the Senate. Following his “Southern Strategy,” Nixon tried twice to nominate Southern judges after Justice Abe Fortas resigned. Both nominations failed amid Democratic resistance before Blackmun, a close friend of Burger, was confirmed by a 94-to-0 vote.
Just a year later, Nixon had two more slots open on the court. Justice Hugo Black died in September 1971, a week after resigning due to ill health. Days before Black died, Justice John Marshall Harlan, sick with cancer and nearly blind, also resigned. Attorney General John Mitchell shared the news of this extraordinary break — the chance to fill two seats at once — in a phone conversation with Nixon on Sept. 17, 1971. In his first term, Nixon could keep his campaign promise to remake the liberal Warren Court, with four new justices.
Nixon’s wife, Pat, and their two daughters pressed Nixon to think about appointing a woman to the court. So did the irascible and colorful Martha Mitchell, the attorney general’s wife. Nixon’s greatest moves always defied expectations. The great cold warrior would open China. And he liked the idea of a conservative president being the first to appoint a woman to the Supreme Court.
The problem was the American Bar Association. Stuck in its blue-blooded past, the country’s premier legal association did not like the idea of a woman on the court. At the time, presidents welcomed the recommendations of the ABA’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary, but this group was composed entirely of men and was predisposed not to recommend a woman for the high court.
Nixon’s team identified a shortlist of qualified women and eventually zeroed in on a California court of appeals judge named Mildred L. Lillie. She had graduated from the prestigious University of California Berkeley School of Law in 1938, worked as an assistant U.S. attorney, and was first been appointed to the bench by Earl Warren when he was governor of California.
John Dean, Nixon’s White House counsel, was dispatched to California to vet the candidate. In a taped recording of an Oval Office meeting with the president on Oct. 15, 1971, Bob Haldeman, Nixon’s chief of staff, relayed Dean’s assessment of Lillie. “He says she’s a goddamn jewel,” Haldeman reported. “Says she’s tough, able, personable — marvelous woman. Absolutely clean. Solid conservative. Democrat. Catholic leader. Very big community type, which she is.”
In the same conversation, though, Haldeman told Nixon he had “a chief justice problem.” He left it to Mitchell, the attorney general, to deliver the bad news.
Half an hour later, Mitchell entered the Oval Office. Chief Justice Burger had delivered a letter to Mitchell telling him there was no woman qualified to be on the court. According to Mitchell, Burger recommended “the same bunch of names, all the 65- and 69-year-olds of the bench.” Mitchell said the letter was moderate in tone, but then Burger upped the ante by coming to Mitchell’s office personally to read a provisional letter of resignation should Nixon nominate a woman.
“I told him that was very unwise,” Mitchell said. Nixon went ballistic. “Fine, fine,” he interrupted. “I accept [the resignation], I accept it, right now, right now!”
“Well, you can’t do that,” Mitchell responded, trying to calm the president down. Mitchell said he had explained to Burger that the chief justice could not deliver such an “ultimatum” to the president and that he was hurting the very institution he was trying to protect with such antics.
Nixon grumbled that Burger was ungrateful. “I made him chief justice,” he said. “There wouldn’t be a chance Burger would be on that court.” Nixon would not hear of Burger’s insolence. “Anybody who comes with a resignation, it will be accepted,” he warned.
“I’ll close down the goddamn court,” Nixon fumed.
Mitchell downplayed Burger’s rashness, speculating that it was a consequence of a recent illness. “I think, uh, Warren's somewhat in a, uh, a state of confusion,” he pleaded. “He's been sick, you know, for about three weeks, with a fever and has been taking medicine.”
In the end, Burger did not have to back down because someone on the ABA committee leaked to the press that the committee had found Lillie “not qualified,” by a vote of 11 to 1.
Nixon seemed relieved when he told one of his advisers about the ABA vote — he could take the credit for trying to nominate a woman but could deflect blame for defeat to the ABA. “That played right into our hands,” he gushed.
Nixon pivoted quickly to the nominations of Lewis F. Powell Jr., a lawyer from Virginia (and former ABA president), and William H. Rehnquist, a Justice Department lawyer who had been one of the Nixon officials vetting candidates. A woman would not be placed on the court until a decade later, in 1981, when Ronald Reagan nominated Sandra Day O’Connor — who, like Lillie, was a state court of appeals judge.
Since then, only four additional women have made it to the court: Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 1993, appointed by Bill Clinton; Sonia Sotomayor in 2009 and Elena Kagan in 2010, both appointed by Barack Obama; and Amy Coney Barrett in 2020, appointed by Donald Trump. Of the 115 justices ever confirmed to the Supreme Court, only five have been female.
Now, if Biden follows through on his pledge, history will be made with the first Black woman nominated to the court. His shortlist is thought to include U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson; J. Michelle Childs, a federal judge in South Carolina; and Leondra Kruger, a California state judge — just like Mildred Lillie.