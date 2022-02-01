With the country embroiled in bitter debates over how racial history and the existence of systemic racism should be taught in schools, Woodson’s 89-year-old text still serves as a template for racial education and a refutation of the notion that it should be glossed over. “Woodson flat-out rejects the premise that any American history should resort to an Anglo lens,” Carr said. “In one chapter in the book, he said: I don’t understand why they would devote all this time [in history class] to Europe, descendants of Europe, and not give equal time to the origins of Africans.”