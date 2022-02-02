The team became known for creating what was probably the first football halftime show. Lingo’s Airedales would chase live raccoons up fake trees, showing off their hunting skills. The Native American players would perform a dance that conformed to White audiences’ expectations from Wild West shows, according to several sports and Native American historians. The players put on feathers, danced to a drum, and tossed tomahawks and knives for entertainment. One of their occasional stunts was to reenact World War I battle scenes with Lingo’s Airedales, where the dogs delivered first aid to wounded Indians who were scouts against the Germans.