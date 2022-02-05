“In this country, we have been like people who live in the same house and tend to stay in our own rooms, doing no more than peeking out and then ducking back,” he wrote. “If only we could all come out together, say in the living room, and learn more about each other, we couldn’t help but benefit. It would show us our future as a collective people — retaining, being proud of, our differences, but coming together in collective strength. That, I believe, is the hope for America.”