Flores’s suit argues that the rule isn’t working, and there was skepticism about it from the start. In a 2003 Post column, Michael Wilbon wrote that the Rooney Rule “is something that for the most part has been treated as a joke. We expect 18-year-old LeBron James to follow the rules, but grown men who own and run pro football teams get a free pass when they make a mockery of rules?” Referring to a head coach opening on the San Francisco 49ers that went to a White coach, Wilbon questioned whether the team had interviewed two Black candidates merely “as a show” — the same complaint that Flores has leveled at the New York Giants.