One concern, Hoar added, was that vice presidents who presided over the vote counts were sometimes the losing presidential candidates. “If the President of the Senate is to count the vote, he is to decide who is chosen president of the United States,” Hoar said, with “full and final control” on questions about “whether he himself is chosen to the foremost office on the face of the earth, a choice more an object of human desire than any coronet, or crown or star.” (In 2001, Vice President Al Gore presided over the electoral count that awarded the presidency to the man who had barely defeated him in the election, George W. Bush.)