At the beginning of the 20th century, Rosewood was a prosperous Black community in the Florida panhandle. Then, in January 1923, a White woman in a nearby town claimed she was assaulted by a Black man. A White mob soon torched the town and killed at least six Black people. (As in Ocoee, there are claims the death toll was much higher.) Dozens of children had to flee their homes in the middle of the night and hide in the woods before they were rescued by train and car. No law enforcement agency has ever investigated the massacre.