Critical race theory, a legal framework taught mostly in college and law school that argues racism is systemic in this country’s institutions, is not taught in K-12 schools in Florida or any other state. But it’s become a catchphrase for the conservative push to prevent public schools from teaching about systemic racism.
The Florida legislation would also ban lessons that teach that “an individual, by virtue of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”
Critics point out that it’s challenging, to say the least, to provide a remotely sufficient accounting of history in the United States, or anyplace else, without discussing uncomfortable subjects. Florida is no exception. Here are some moments in Florida history that may be difficult to teach without causing discomfort.
The Ocoee Election Day massacre
On Nov. 2, 1920 — the first day women could legally vote in every state across the country — several Black men and women attempted to vote in the Orlando suburb of Ocoee, Fla. In retaliation, a White mob unleashed a wave of violence that left Black homes and churches burned and at least four people dead. Some witnesses put the death toll as high as 60. It is the deadliest instance of Election Day violence in U.S. history.
In 2020, DeSantis signed a bill requiring the history of the Ocoee massacre to be taught in Florida schools. It is unclear what would happen if a White parent filed a complaint about one of these required lessons because it caused discomfort.
It is also unclear whether teachers would be allowed to mention that one of Ocoee’s main roads, Bluford Avenue, is named after a Confederate soldier linked to the theft and sale of Black residents’ land after the massacre; that a 2020 effort to compensate the descendants of victims whose land was stolen failed; or that there are no plans to investigate a possible mass grave where witnesses reported seeing Black bodies dumped.
The Rosewood massacre
At the beginning of the 20th century, Rosewood was a prosperous Black community in the Florida panhandle. Then, in January 1923, a White woman in a nearby town claimed she was assaulted by a Black man. A White mob soon torched the town and killed at least six Black people. (As in Ocoee, there are claims the death toll was much higher.) Dozens of children had to flee their homes in the middle of the night and hide in the woods before they were rescued by train and car. No law enforcement agency has ever investigated the massacre.
In 2010, Florida passed a law allowing descendants of Rosewood victims to attend Florida colleges and universities tuition-free. As of 2020, 297 descendants have received Rosewood scholarships. In 2020, the state passed a similar measure for descendants of Ocoee victims.
Lynching
According to research by the Equal Justice Initiative, between 1880 and 1940, there were more lynchings of African Americans per capita in Florida than in any state except Mississippi. Of the 10 counties in the United States with the most lynchings, four are in Florida, more than in any other state.
In “The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration,” journalist and historian Isabel Wilkerson described how threat of lynching was used to control Black labor in the citrus groves. One of the people she profiled, George Swanson Starling, organized a small strike in 1945 for better wages and working conditions. Soon, he was warned by a neighbor that the White landowners were planning to lynch him. He fled to New York the same day.
Ax Handle Saturday
In 1960, months after lunch-counter sit-ins began in Greensboro, N.C., the protests had spread to Jacksonville. Two weeks into the sit-ins there, while protesting at a department store lunch counter, a group of students were surrounded by Ku Klux Klan members wearing Confederate uniforms and wielding ax handles and baseball bats.
For hours, the Klan mob marauded through a shopping area, beating anyone Black, while police stood by and watched. It is believed no one was killed, but it is unclear how many were injured because White-controlled newspapers at the time refused to cover the attack.
The St. Augustine Four
In July 18, 1963, seven teenagers in St. Augustine, Fla., were arrested after participating in a sit-in at a Woolworth’s lunch counter, which happened to look out onto the city’s historic slave market, where a Confederate monument now stood. (The monument was removed in 2020.)
A judge told the teens’ parents they would be released if the parents signed an agreement that their children would not take part in demonstrations until they were 21. Four teens — JoeAnn Anderson, 15, Audrey Nell, 16, Willie Singleton, 16, and Samuel White, 14 — convinced their parents not to sign.
They remained in an adult jail for months, then were sent to reform schools. The girls had to scrub the floors until their knees bled. The boys were sent to the notoriously brutal Florida School for Boys, where the bodies of 55 kids were later exhumed. They were kept in custody through Thanksgiving and Christmas and were not released until January 1964.
In 1965, White city leaders were looking forward to celebrations for the 400th anniversary of the city’s founding. The festivities were going to be Whites-only, and President Lyndon B. Johnson was slated to attend. Local dentist and civil rights activist Robert Hayling and others protested until the event was integrated.
At one point, Hayling was beaten and nearly burned alive at a KKK rally; eventually, the constant death threats led him to move out of St. Augustine permanently.