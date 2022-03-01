“It’s a shadow on such a joyful moment,” she said.

Kimberly Welch was home with a breakthrough case of covid-19 when she learned that she, too, was a recipient, for her work unearthing lawsuits from free and enslaved African Americans in the antebellum South.

“It felt like getting hit by lightning,” Welch said.

Story continues below advertisement

Romik and Welch are two of the first nine winners of the reimagined Dan David Prize, which aims to be a MacArthur-style “genius grant” for early and midcareer researchers and artists studying the human past.

Advertisement

The prize is big — each winner will receive $300,000 — and broad. Although recipients must agree to spend the money for purposes that will help them continue their work, if that means using funds to pay rent or student loans, that is perfectly fine, said Ariel David, the son of the prize’s namesake and the leader of its redesign.

Dan David was a Romanian Jewish immigrant to Israel who made a fortune on photo booths all over the world. When he started the prize in 2001, there were three winners per year, but each year focused on a different discipline; in 2021, the focus was on public health, and one of the winners was Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Story continues below advertisement

David died in 2011, and his son took over the foundation that awards the prize. Over time, it became more of a “lifetime achievement award,” Ariel David told The Washington Post. Plus, “I felt that the prize could use more focus in a sense that, with it changing fields every year, it took out the focus and identity and impact of the prize.”

Advertisement

So, he said, he sat with members of the prize’s board and started brainstorming. What would the new focus be? What would have the most impact?

They zeroed in on history for many reasons, David said. For one, his father loved the subject. The field also is under threat. He pointed to British universities shutting down entire history departments and to a 2018 American Historical Association study showing that since the economic downturn in 2008, the number of history majors at U.S. colleges has dropped by a third, more than any other major.

Story continues below advertisement

“This prize isn’t going to save history,” he said, “but in our little way, we want to leverage the prize to highlight to the general public the importance of historical research.”

And it’s never been more important, he said, in an age of rampant disinformation and misinformation, to support people with “a set of skills — knowing how to distinguish between reliable and unreliable sources — that society seems to have lost.”

Advertisement

“We need to steer clear of the idea that history repeats itself, because it doesn’t, but you can’t understand today if you don’t understand the past,” he said, “whether it’s Russia invading Ukraine or whether it’s the social and racial strife in the United States.”

And it isn’t all doom and gloom. Even with history faculties shrinking, they have been rebalancing, too, with less interest in the traditional style of history that emphasizes “names and dates” and the actions of largely White and male leaders, and more historians specializing in the often-hidden histories of marginalized peoples.

Welch, for example, has spent years in abandoned and neglected county clerks’ archives all over Mississippi and Louisiana, where she has found bountiful evidence that Black Americans in the pre-Civil War South, both free and enslaved, filed lawsuits against White people in local courts over property disputes and back wages and even to secure freedom from bondage.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“These are claims to personhood and human dignity ... and they often win,” Welch said. While these Black litigants were not trying to overthrow the system of slavery, per se, they could “use the language of property rights as a stand-in for civil rights.”

Welch does not have specifics yet on how she will use the prize money, but she said it will allow her to take on more-ambitious projects that could become several books. And she is excited to get more records digitized and made accessible to others.

“I also drive a 16-year-old car, so it would be nice on a practical level,” she said, trailing off into laughter.

With the prize money, Romik hopes to publish a book in English and Polish on her work in Ukraine, Poland and Belarus. As an architect and public historian, she has worked on museums and exhibitions related to Jewish history, on the protection of historic shtetls and on studying Jewish hiding places during the Holocaust. She was recently a research assistant at the Center for Urban History in Lviv, Ukraine.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine underway, the future of her research is up in the air, although she is more concerned for her former colleagues.

David stressed that the prize is not limited to historians or to academics; archaeologists, artists, people running local archives, and anyone early- or midcareer who is working to shed light on the human past can be nominated. This year, a board of late-career historians worked through more than 400 nominations before choosing a slate of finalists from which the prize board ultimately made its selections.

The historians on the board will be revealed soon. Their names were kept secret to prevent any outside pressure to pick certain nominees.

Story continues below advertisement

The 2022 laureates besides Romik and Welch, according to Dan David Foundation, are:

Mirjam Brusius, a cultural historian who studies how objects made their way to museums in a colonial context.

Advertisement

Bartow Elmore, an environmental historian who investigates multinational firms such as Coca-Cola and Monsanto.

Tyrone Freeman, who studies the history of philanthropy in the African American community.

Verena Krebs, a cultural historian focused on medieval Ethiopia and European-African relations in Western Christendom.

Efthymia Nikita, an osteoarcheologist studying the skeletal remains of women and the enslaved in the Mediterranean world.

Nana Oforiatta Ayim, an artist and public historian who established the Pan-African Cultural Encyclopaedia, an open-source archive of African arts.