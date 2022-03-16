“Aren’t they cute?” she said as she picked up the tin. “I love them.”

Zhou replied: “I’ll give you some.”

“Cigarettes?” she asked.

“No,” Zhou said. “Pandas.”

Story continues below advertisement

Thus began, on Feb. 21, 1972, what would become the 50-year love affair between Washington and the giant panda, according to news reports and an account by the Nixons’ daughter Julie Nixon Eisenhower.

Weeks later, on April 16, 1972 — before dawn and under tight security — two giant pandas arrived from China at Andrews Air Force Base in suburban Maryland and were quietly transported to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Northwest Washington.

Advertisement

Hsing-Hsing, a male, and Ling-Ling, a “nubile” female, according to the zoo director, Theodore Reed, were both 18 months old.

“You’re going to love these animals,” Reed said. On April 20, the pandas made their public debut. More than 20,000 people came to see them the first weekend.

Fifty years later, the zoo has been home to eight giant pandas, four of which were born there, and a panda mania that has spanned generations.

The zoo has also played a major part in giant panda conservation, the current zoo director, Brandie Smith, said Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Fifty years of a dedicated effort to conserve a single species is almost unheard of,” Smith said. “Everybody loves giant pandas. We’ve captured the world’s attention [to] save this species and bring it back from the brink of extinction.”

“Giant pandas have gone from being listed as endangered to being listed as threatened,” she said. “We are moving the needle in terms of making panda populations more sustainable.”

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the zoo announced that it is planning celebrations and events over the next few months to mark the anniversary of the pandas’ arrival.

On April 16 and 17, it will host the world premiere of “The Miracle Panda,” a Smithsonian Channel documentary on the zoo’s giant panda program, in the visitor center theater.

Story continues below advertisement

This screening is free and open to the public, the zoo said.

Today, the zoo has three giant pandas: Mei Xiang, a female adult; Tian Tian, a male adult; and Xiao Qi Ji, a male cub.

Meanwhile, the Nixon Library and Museum acquired the cigarette tin on loan from Nixon Eisenhower in 2018, said Joe Lopez, spokesman for the Richard Nixon Foundation.

The cylindrical tin originally had a bright pink label, Nixon Eisenhower wrote. The label has faded to tan, but the tin still contains cigarettes. The label says “panda” in Chinese.

Advertisement

Her 1986 book, “Pat Nixon: The Untold Story,” recounts the exchange between her mother and Zhou.

The Nixons’ 1972 trip to China had been a stunning international event.

Story continues below advertisement

The United States was still entangled in the bloody war in Vietnam, where communist China was supporting the Vietnamese communists. Nixon was a strident anti-communist. Mao was a radical revolutionary.

But the two countries saw advantages to a visit by Nixon. The United States wanted Chinese help getting out of Vietnam. The Chinese wanted U.S. help to end their isolation. Both sides feared the Soviet Union.

The visit took place Feb. 21-28, 1972.

There had already been talk of a Chinese gift of pandas, according to news reports. Nixon had mentioned it in a letter to Commerce Secretary Maurice Stans the previous summer.

The Chinese had offered giant pandas to other countries in the past, including North Korea and the Soviet Union, historian Margaret MacMillan wrote in her 2006 book, “Nixon in China: The Week That Changed The World.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On Feb. 22, the day after the banquet, the first lady visited the zoo, accompanied by a crowd of Chinese officials and American reporters.

As the group stood near the panda compound, one of the animals ambled toward them.

“He’s coming over to see you,” said CBS anchor Walter Cronkite, who was standing behind Pat Nixon.

Wearing a bright red coat, black leather gloves and what looked like pearl earrings, she leaned over the railing for a close look, according to movie camera footage from the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum.

“Hi, there!” she said.

She had already told reporters about the panda offer that had been made the night before, according to news reports at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Cronkite asked, “You have any ideas for names in case you get a couple of these from Mr. Zhou?”

“They won’t be for me, they’ll be for the American people,” the first lady replied. “Somebody else will have a chance to name them. Maybe they already have names. There’ll be a big scramble for the zoo that gets them. They’re very precious.”

Advertisement

Zoos in or near several cities — San Diego, Chicago, St. Louis and New York — had lobbied to get the Chinese pandas, but Nixon chose Washington.

In March, the president disclosed his choice in a telephone call to the Washington Star’s foreign editor, Crosby Noyes. The Star had lobbied on behalf of the National Zoo. The president then veered off into a discussion about panda sex.

Story continues below advertisement

“The problem … with pandas is that they don’t know how to mate,” Nixon told Noyes in the taped call. “The only way they learn how is to watch other pandas mate. You see?”

“Now, if they don’t learn it, they’ll get over here, and nothing will happen,” he said. “So I just thought you should just have your best reporter out there to see whether these pandas have learned.”

Smith, the zoo director, praised Pat Nixon for raising the issue of pandas with Zhou. “She took an opportunity to make this comment and turn it into something else,” Smith said. “For me, it’s the power of one woman’s voice.”

Advertisement

“I love that fact that this is all the result of a woman speaking up,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Ling-Ling, one of the pandas given by China in 1972, died in 1992. Hsing-Hsing died in 1999, leaving the zoo’s giant panda house empty for the first time in 27 years. The pair had several cubs, but none survived.

In 2000, China sent the zoo Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, not as a gift but on a 10-year, $10 million lease. The lease has been renewed several times, with the understanding that any cubs born in Washington eventually go to China for breeding. Three cubs have gone so far.