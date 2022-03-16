That “deteriorating situation,” as historian Michael Downing put it in his book “Spring Forward,” is the reason that millions of Americans reset their clocks at 2 a.m. this past Sunday, losing an hour of sleep but gaining an hour of daylight.

On Tuesday, the Senate unanimously passed a bill to make daylight saving time permanent — a measure that would, if approved by the House and President Biden, end the twice-yearly clock changes for most Americans.

It would be the latest twist in a long-running attempt to adopt a standard time system for the country — a process that has been anything but smooth.

Before 1966, when President Lyndon B. Johnson solved the craziness over America’s clocks two years after signing the Civil Rights Act, time was essentially anything governments or businesses wanted it to be. Although laws mandating daylight saving — to save fuel, to give shoppers extra time in the light — were passed in 1918, by the end of World War II the system had become fractured and was ultimately dismantled.

These were nutty times, Downing writes, with some localities observing daylight saving, some not:

Especially in Iowa, which had 23 different daylight saving dates. “If you wanted to get out of Iowa, you had to time your departure carefully,” Downing writes. “Motorists driving west through the 5 p.m. rush hour in Council Bluffs, Iowa, found themselves tied up in the 5 p.m. rush hour in Omaha, Nebraska, an hour later.”

The historian also offers this truly astonishing fact: “By 1963, no federal agency of commission was even attempting to keep track of timekeeping practices in the United States.”

When the government did finally get involved, a committee was, of course, established.

It was called “The Committee for Time Uniformity.”

Congressional hearings were held. Legislation was proposed. Editorials were written.

The measure “is a bid for the termination of chaos,” this newspaper opined. To those who would oppose such a sensible idea, The Washington Post’s editorial page said, “It is better for them to adjust to the will of the majority than to tolerate the Babel of contradictory clocks.”

The Uniform Time Act of 1966 — designed “to promote the observance of a uniform system of time throughout the United States” — was signed into law by Johnson on April 13, 1966.

Six months later, it became the law of the land, although one wonders: Did it go into effect at the very same time in New York and Chicago, which is one hour behind? Actually, never mind.