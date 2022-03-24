Historian here, that’s not in the Constitution but in the Declaration. And you are threatening the life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness of all American women. — Manisha Sinha (@ProfMSinha) March 24, 2022

Whether you’re a senator, representative, voter or just someone who tweets a lot, here’s a quick guide to popular phrases and words that aren’t in the Constitution, amendments included.

“Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”

As indicated in the above tweets, this expression actually comes from the Declaration of Independence drafted by Thomas Jefferson and unanimously declared by the 13 colonies in 1776.

The full sentence is: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

And to put a finer point on it, “life” was not a “pro-life” statement: Though abortion did exist in 1776, the concept of being for or against abortion rights was not a thing (more on this later).

“Of the people, by the people, for the people”

This is a lovely summation of the Constitution, or at least of our democratic republic, but it actually comes from President Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Gettysburg Address.

The full (kinda run-on!) sentence is: “It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

“No taxation without representation”

This is another bedrock of the country, but it’s actually older than the Constitution. “No taxation without representation” was a popular rallying cry against the Sugar Act of 1764, because American colonists were angry about being taxed without having a say in the matter. The tax passed by the British Parliament was ostensibly to pay for the pricey French and Indian War, which many British officials blamed on the colonists (specifically a young George Washington) for starting anyway.

These days, it is used as a rallying cry for people who support D.C. statehood, and since 2000, “Taxation without representation” has appeared on D.C. license plates.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal”

Whoopsie daisy, this is the Declaration of Independence again.

The full sentence already appears above.

“Separation of church and state”

The First Amendment does not guarantee a “separation of church and state”; it guarantees that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion” — which is similar but not quite the same thing. The concept of “separation of church and state” derives from the Enlightenment era, though the specific expression is rooted in Jefferson’s 1802 letter to the Danbury Baptists of Connecticut, in which he wrote (again in a bit of a run-on): “Believing with you that religion is a matter which lies solely between Man & his God, that he owes account to none other for his faith or his worship, that the legitimate powers of government reach actions only, & not opinions, I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should ‘make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,’ thus building a wall of separation between Church & State.”

“Innocent until proven guilty”

The presumption of innocence is a holdover from English common law; you will not find this expression in the Constitution or any of its amendments, though it underpins a lot of them, like the right not to self-incriminate.

“Abortion”

Blackburn is correct: Neither the word nor the concept of abortion is mentioned in the original text of the Constitution or any of its amendments. However, following English common law, abortion before “quickening” — noticeable fetal movement — was not considered a crime back then.

Interestingly, Blackburn does support a number of concepts that, like abortion, also do not appear in the Constitution, notably the filibuster, marriage and congressional districts. (Her support for the latter is presumed, given that she used to represent Tennessee’s 7th District and never appeared to object to the concept.)

