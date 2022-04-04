The Senate hearings were contentious, like the recent confirmation hearings of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. But unlike Jackson, Brandeis didn’t have to face a barrage of questions, because he wasn’t present at the proceedings.

The hearings also lasted four months. Jackson’s lasted four days. The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on Jackson’s nomination on Monday, and the full Senate is expected to confirm her appointment on a largely party-line vote — just as Brandeis was confirmed 106 years ago.

While Jackson was on everyone’s shortlist after President Biden said he’d pick a Black woman, Wilson’s nomination of Brandeis on Jan. 28, 1916, was a surprise. The news left observers “stunned as if hit by a bomb from an unseen Zeppelin,” one syndicated columnist wrote. His name had never come up to replace Justice Joseph Rucker Lamar, who had died.

The trustbusting lawyer had plenty of enemies. Former president William Howard Taft minced no words in attacking Brandeis: “He is a muckraker, an emotionalist for his own purposes, a socialist, prompted by jealousy, a hypocrite … a man of infinite cunning … of great tenacity of purpose, and in my judgment, of much power for evil.”

The Boston Globe described Brandeis as “a radical, a theorist, impractical, with strong socialistic tendencies.” The New York Times warned that he “would be a contentious member of the court.” By contrast, the liberal New York World said that “because he is a radical of unusual ability and character” his “elevation to the bench will be regarded by most people with enthusiastic approval.”

Within 24 hours, the Senate took the unprecedented action of scheduling confirmation hearings by a Judiciary Committee subcommittee. Until then, such discussions had taken place behind closed doors. The Brandeis nomination “came as a great surprise,” explained Sen. Lee Slater Overman (D-N.C.), and senators needed “to get all the facts available about the nominee.” The Chicago Tribune speculated that the “enemies of Mr. Brandeis think one of the surest ways of beating him is to hold a series of hearings.”

Another possible explanation was “the precedent-destroying fact that Mr. Brandeis is a Jew,” wrote the International News Service. But both sides played down religion for their own political reasons in an election year. Brandeis “quickly scotched an offer to collect signatures of Jewish lawyers on his behalf,” Melvin I. Urosky wrote in “Louis D. Brandeis: A Life.” As hearings began in early February, Brandeis remained in Boston. “I have nothing whatever to say; I have not said anything and will not,” he told reporters.

Opponents avoided challenging the nominee’s considerable legal credentials and attacked his reputation instead. The Harvard-educated lawyer was famous for his dissertation on the “right to privacy” and his “Brandeis Brief” in a Supreme Court case that went beyond legal precedent to include economic and social factors. Known as “the People’s Lawyer,” he had fought for working men and women. He led the American Zionist movement to create a Jewish nation in Palestine.

At the hearings, a lawyer for the New Haven Railroad testified, “I consider the nomination unfit to be made, not because Mr. Brandeis is a bad man, but because he is not a judicial man. Nobody in Boston would think of selecting him as a referee for anything.” The head of United Shoe Machinery Co. accused Brandeis of “conduct not becoming an honorable man.” Brandeis, guiding his defense from Boston, had his advocates counter that such critics had axes to grind because he had beaten them in court.

The subcommittee hearings ended in late March with a statement by seven former American Bar Association presidents, including Taft, that Brandeis “is not a fit person” to be on the Supreme Court. Then the full Judiciary Committee decided to take over and resume the hearings in May. “If the proceedings continue on the lines which have been taken,” a frustrated Brandeis wrote to his law firm partner Edward McClennen in Washington, “I think I would rather go down and testify.” McClennen replied, “You would dignify the adverse claims by coming here.”

Some supporters linked the lingering opposition to antisemitism. One leading critic was Harvard University President A. Lawrence Lowell, an antisemite who in 1922 would seek to limit Jewish enrollment at Harvard. Sen. Henry Cabot Lodge (R-Mass.) privately complained, “If it were not that Brandeis is a Jew, and a German Jew, he would never have been appointed.” In a memo he prepared for allies, Brandeis wrote, “The dominant reasons for the opposition to the confirmation of Mr. Brandeis are that he is considered a radical and is a Jew.”

The next round of hearings, by the full Judiciary Committee, focused on more criticism of Brandeis by businessmen. Privately, foes circulated a document with false gossip that Brandeis had aided legal efforts by Wilson to retrieve love letters he had written to a woman in Bermuda, according to Alpheus Thomas Mason in his book “Louis D. Brandeis: A Free Man’s Life.” The document noted, “It is an interesting fact that soon afterward Mr. Brandeis was appointed Justice of the Supreme Court.”

As the hearings dragged on, Brandeis went to Washington to meet with two wavering senators at the home of the publisher of Harper’s Weekly. Finally, on June 1, the Democratic-controlled Senate in a closed session confirmed the nominee by a vote of 47 to 22, with five Republicans in support. That night in Boston, Brandeis received a one-word telegram from Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes: “WELCOME.”

Brandeis’s friends, the Decatur (Ill.) Herald noted, declared that after what he “has had to undergo there will never be another nominee confirmed without the same searching of records, the same taking of testimony and the same holding up of a man’s life to pitiless publicity.”

Brandeis was sworn in at the U.S. Capitol on June 5. One woman at the ceremony marveled, “I am about to see a Jew on the Supreme Court of my country for the first time.” In 1921, Brandeis critic Taft was appointed chief justice without any hearings.

In 1939, Felix Frankfurter became the first Supreme Court nominee to answer questions at public confirmation hearings. The Senate Judiciary Committee has regularly conducted public hearings for nominees since 1955. Live television coverage began in 1981, when President Ronald Reagan nominated Sandra Day O’Connor to be the first woman on the court.