James Madison’s plantation vowed to share power with Black descendants. Then things blew up.

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. — James Albert French stood on his family’s ancestral land, on a mountain ridge in Orange County, Va. Six miles away was Montpelier, the plantation that belonged to the country’s fourth president, James Madison, known as the father of the Constitution. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight French’s great-great-great-grandparents were enslaved on a nearby plantation before buying their freedom and building an A-frame house that remains today, tucked away amid enormous boxwood trees. French pointed beyond the tree line. “The Declaration of Independence by Jefferson was written at Monticello, 17 miles in that direction,” French said. “The Constitution was conceived just a few miles from here.”

The history of this area is rich, he said, but what is often left out are the substantial contributions made by enslaved Black people who fueled the country’s intellectual and economic development. “No one would have heard of Madison had he not benefited from the 300 people who were enslaved there,” French said.

French is the chair of the Montpelier Descendants Committee (MDC), a nonprofit that seeks to move the stories of Black Americans who were enslaved at Virginia plantations from the edge of historical discourse to the center.

More than 172 years after his ancestors gained their freedom, French is leading a fight against the Montpelier Foundation, which manages Madison’s historic plantation, demanding that it uphold its agreement to grant equal representation on its board to descendants of people once enslaved there and at surrounding plantations.

That fight appeared to have been won on June 16, when the foundation announced that it had voted to give the Montpelier Descendants Committee the right to nominate at least half of the members of the board that governs the plantation.

“This historic decision means that for the first time, the descendants of enslaved persons at a major national historic site will be co-equals in sharing governing power and responsibility for the very site that enslaved their ancestors,” board chair Eugene W. Hickok said in a statement at the time.

The unprecedented vote, which also granted the MDC co-stewardship of the plantation museum, drew international praise. Montpelier was called a trailblazer in a movement among cultural and heritage institutions to share power equally with the descendants of enslaved Black people, whose historic contributions had long been marginalized.

But within a year of that historic vote, the idea of parity at Montpelier seemed to fall apart.

Last month, the board voted to rescind its power-sharing agreement with the Montpelier Descendants Committee. And this week, the foundation fired senior staffers who had spoken out in defense of the descendants group.

The collapse of the foundation’s work with the MDC came as a shocking reversal for a historic site that had become a national model for addressing racial inequities. But beneath the surface, the descendants say, tensions have long simmered. The quest for equal representation, they allege, has been waged against an entrenched system intent on maintaining power.

The roots of hostility

The push for equal representation at Montpelier began in the early 1990s, when Bettye Kearse — who traces her ancestry to an enslaved woman named Coreen and her enslaver, James Madison — traveled to Orange County.

Kearse, the author of “The Other Madisons: The Lost History of a President’s Black Family," met with Carolyn Howard French, a retired teacher (and James French’s mother) who was researching history and documenting oral stories from descendants in the area. Later, the two of them met with archaeologist Lynne Lewis, who had recently discovered the site of the Montpelier kitchen where Coreen cooked. These conversations are considered the beginning official meetings of what would become the Montpelier Descendants Committee.

In 2004, the Montpelier Foundation began integrating Black history into the signage at Montpelier. Later, workers built ghost structures of cabins where enslaved people lived, “so visitors could understand that enslaved domestic workers — cooks, maids and footmen — lived immediately adjacent to the house and labored in the house to create the standard of living and hospitality the Madisons were known for,” said Elizabeth Chew, a historian who was fired Monday as executive vice president and chief curator at Montpelier.

In 2019, James French was invited to join the board. That same year, on the Friday before Juneteenth, the Montpelier Descendants Committee was officially created.

“There was a gathering where we invited 300 members of the descendant community,” French said. “At that meeting, the group decided to organize into an independent elected body to serve as an equal co-steward of Montpelier. The new organization was inspired by Madisonian principals of democracy.”

French was elected chair of the committee, which embarked on a quest for parity on the foundation board. But over the ensuing months, the relationship between the board and the committee grew strained and then openly “hostile,” French said, after the board refused to sign a joint statement with MDC in support of anti-racism protests in May 2020, following the death of George Floyd. “People hurled insults at me,” French said.

At the same time, Chew said, “staff were threatened and informed not to talk to the MDC and not to work on projects with the MDC." Roy Young, president and CEO of the Montpelier Foundation, said he did not threaten staff, but asked staff to notify him of communication with the MDC because he had started the job the previous year and wanted to know what was happening at Montpelier.

The MDC continued to press for a vote. In June, the foundation voted for parity, announcing Montpelier was closing “the gap in authority between museums and the descendants of enslaved people.”

The descendants called the vote a milestone. “This is a culmination of two decades of contributions by descendants … and a year and a half of intense negotiation in a polarized environment following the murder of George Floyd,” the MDC said in a statement.

A ‘messy process’ or a ‘breach of trust’?

But soon after that vote, some Montpelier staff members said they sensed the foundation was not truly committed to parity.

“The board’s resistance to full parity with the MDC rests in the threat they see in expanding the national narrative beyond the myth of the Founding Fathers to include all people in this history,” said Matt Reeves, who served as Montpelier’s director of archaeology until he was fired Monday.

That resistance, staff said, first materialized in the form of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that the foundation presented to the descendants committee the day before the parity vote, with a request to sign. The memorandum would have barred the MDC from speaking publicly about Montpelier without prior approval by the foundation and required the committee to disclose its finances to the foundation.

"The descendants committee is separate from the foundation,” Hickok, the board chair, told The Washington Post. “Anytime that happens, you want to develop an MOU. It protects the independence of the organization. It provides an outline of how they will work together.”

The MDC opposed sections of the memorandum. French said it “clawed back the possibility of an equal partnership” and was “written in the spirit of suspicion and coercion.” Young, the foundation CEO, said the MOU did not contain “a gag order" but was designed “to make sure we coordinated media moments for both organizations.”

For months, the descendants and the board wrestled behind the scenes over the memorandum. The MDC struck clauses it felt “subordinated the descendants committee,” said French. The foundation kept pressing the committee to sign it unaltered.

The two groups were stuck in a stalemate.

In November, tensions erupted again when the board refused to vote on two of the four candidates nominated by the MDC; Young said the board did not want to proceed without an MOU. Instead, the board presented its own descendant candidates, including a descendant who called for the MDC to be disbanded.

The MDC refused to endorse those candidates. “The bylaws say we select our own candidates,” French said. “They selected them for us, and they selected someone who thinks we should not exist. That is absurd.”

The next day, the foundation announced the new board members in a news release whose wording, the MDC said, implied that the descendants committee had chosen those candidates.

Two board members selected by the MDC threatened to resign, writing to Hickok that “this breach of trust hampers our ability to serve as equally empowered Board members.”

The mediators who had been overseeing the negotiations also quit in protest, stating, “These actions are entirely inconsistent with how parity was negotiated and previously articulated, and we cannot continue under these circumstances.”

Then, on March 27, the board abruptly voted to rescind the power-sharing agreement with the descendants group.

Hickok, a former deputy education secretary under President George W. Bush, said the vote to end the agreement came after months of tensions between the board and descendants committee over the process for choosing board members. He called it “an effort to reset the process.”

“We are very committed to parity,” Hickok said. “The challenge has been organizationally getting there.”

Young, the CEO, told The Post this month that the vote was not a move against parity. “Parity is something we value greatly,” he said. “I believe our board and the descendant community are light-years ahead of others doing this work.”

He added, “This is not a step backward. What this is is the messy process of being the first trying to figure out how structural parity works with an organization and people.”

A legacy at risk

The vote to end shared governance with the MDC drew swift criticism from museum groups and heritage sites across the country.

More than 6,000 people, including Montpelier donors, signed a petition opposing the board’s actions. The National Trust for Historic Preservation, which owns the 2,650-acre plantation and leases it to the foundation, warned the foundation before the vote that rescinding the agreement with the descendant group would do “irreparable harm” to Montpelier’s legacy and “undermine decades of important work.”

In advance of the vote, the majority of Montpelier’s roughly 40 full-time staff members drafted a resolution urging the foundation to “respect its well-publicized commitment to immediately implement its bylaws and provide ‘at least equal representation’ on the Board to the MDC.” The staff also called on the foundation to “end the intimidation of staff with restrictions on contacting members of the MDC.”

The American Alliance of Museums, which represents 35,000 museums worldwide, said in a statement following the board’s vote, “The public commitments museums make to their communities are not to be taken lightly. Swaying from those commitments only undermines trust between our country’s museums and the public, causing irreparable harm to the descendant and underserved communities they aim to serve.”

The American Anthropological Association called the vote “more than disrespectful” and said it “dismisses the right of the descendants to define themselves and how their enslaved ancestors’ experiences are represented.”

On Wednesday, following the outcry over the staff firings, the foundation issued a new proposal for an expanded board that would include 12 members endorsed by the MDC, 12 appointed by the foundation and one representative of the National Trust.

Greg Werkheiser, a lawyer for the MDC, criticized the plan, which wouldn’t seat all of the new board members until Oct. 1. “It allows them to keep a two-thirds voting majority, with which they can prevent the rehiring of staff they fired, fire more staff, and kick James French and other current MDC board members off before October," he said.

The stalemate continues.

Iris Ford, a Montpelier board member selected by the MDC, called the fight for parity at Montpelier a pivotal moment in the country’s history.

“Over 200 years after the ratification of the Constitution, African Americans are still fighting for the protection and liberties that it claims to guarantee,” Ford said. “What we are doing at Montpelier is fighting for the very soul of our nation.”

Hickok said last year’s parity vote remained an important step for Montpelier. “We’ve been working with the descendants of the slave community for 25 years,” he said. “A vote for parity tells the world the descendants of former slaves are important. Indeed, to understand Montpelier, you need to understand the whole history of Montpelier.” He said the board hopes to continue working with the descendants committee.

But French, while committed to continuing to fight for parity, is not convinced the foundation’s leaders are willing to provide it. “If the current leadership of Montpelier is incapable, as it seems it very well may be, of keeping its word, then Montpelier deserves new leadership,” he said on a recent evening as he drove on a country road past the land where his great-great-great-grandparents were enslaved.

“They’d rather destroy Montpelier,” he said, “than share power.”

