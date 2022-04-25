Putin’s crackdown on dissent recalls brutal Soviet-era repression

Placeholder while article actions load

In 1932, a 13-year-old boy named Pavel Morozov living in the Soviet village of Gerasimovka noticed that his father, a well-to-do peasant, was withholding some of his grain harvest from the government. The country was in the throes of collectivization, and his father’s disloyalty angered the ardent young communist. So he reported his father to the Soviet political police, the GRU, who promptly dispatched him to a labor camp, where he was later killed.

In revenge — the story goes; some details probably were embellished — Pavel’s uncle, grandfather, grandmother and cousin waylaid him and stabbed him and his brother to death. All of them would subsequently be murdered by the GRU. Pavel became a national martyr, and songs and an opera were written about his heroic act.

Ninety years later, a teacher in western Russia named Irina Gen launched into an impromptu tirade against the war in Ukraine. Her students denounced her to the authorities, and she was fired under a new law banning “false information about the military.” The Gen episode is one of at least four known cases of teachers criticizing the war and being fired or prosecuted after their students complained about them to their parents or the authorities.

The repression under Vladimir Putin is nowhere near as severe as under Joseph Stalin, whose government sent roughly 18 million Soviet citizens to labor camps between 1929 and 1953, according to University of Pennsylvania historian Benjamin Nathans, the author of the forthcoming book “To the Success of Our Hopeless Cause: The Many Lives of the Soviet Dissident Movement.” But scholars of Russia see troubling parallels between the crackdown on dissent in Russia during the Ukraine war and its precedents during the most fraught periods in the seven-decade history of the Soviet Union.

“My sense is the current crackdown is amongst the worst in Russian history,” says Marvin Kalb, who was CBS Moscow bureau chief in the 1950s and is the author of “Assignment Russia.” “Not just physical assault but also the full power of the state to threaten the loss of jobs and to imprison people on trumped-up charges.”

There’s plenty of competition. In August 1968, in the clearest analog to the current situation, Moscow sent a half-million Warsaw Pact troops to invade the Czechoslovak Socialist Republic, a Soviet satellite state, to quash the Prague Spring, the liberalization movement presided over by Alexander Dubcek, the country’s reform-minded first secretary. Several days later, a group of eight Russian men and women protested the invasion in Moscow’s Red Square.

With the blessing of Soviet Premier Alexei Kosygin, the KGB crushed the protest, beating and detaining the demonstrators, much like the recent protests against the Ukraine war have been subdued by the KGB’s successor agency, the FSB, and the Moscow police. The Red Square protesters were either dispatched to psychiatric hospitals or sent into exile.

Putin’s stifling of the criticism of his invasion of Ukraine reminds Nathans most “of the KGB’s tactics in the 1970s and early 1980s, when [Putin] joined the organization, except back then the KGB rarely killed Soviet dissidents, preferring to arrest them, send them to labor camps or Siberian exile, or force them to leave the country.”

Still, the Soviet leader at the time, Leonid Brezhnev, was not keen on the use of citizen informants. In his address to the national party congress in 1981, a year before his death, Brezhnev stressed that while he valued letters from citizens to the party leadership, “as for anonymous vilifications, the party stand is well known: There is no room for them in our life.”

But Brezhnev had nothing against the KGB’s established network of “official” informers that Stalin and his successor, Nikita Khrushchev, had passed down, which continued to stamp out political dissent and remained one of the bulwarks of the Soviet state.

The use of informants and anonymous denunciations was expanded under Brezhnev’s successor, Yuri Andropov. In addition to cracking down on political dissent, Andropov also employed these tools as part of his law-and order-drive to combat public drunkenness, street crime and other “antisocial” acts such as absence from work.

In 1983, a year after Andropov succeeded to the post of general secretary, the Moscow correspondent for the Christian Science Monitor estimated that there was at least one KGB informer quartered in each of the city’s thousands of apartment blocks.

Assisting them in their spying were “volunteer militias” on farms and in factories. The Monitor estimated that 10 million Soviet citizens served in these militias, including 1 million in Moscow, or 1 in 8 Muscovites at that time.

Put simply, the Soviet Union was a nation of spies.

“The Soviet system was what I call a ‘participatory dictatorship’ — it relied on the active participation of large numbers of citizens in various activities and rituals meant to signal not just the ‘consent of the governed’ but their active commitment to building a communist system,” Nathans said.

Russia’s long history of informing and self-policing has “sowed mutual mistrust within the Russian population and implicated huge swaths of the population in the regime’s policies,” he said.

Is it any wonder, then, that so many of today’s Russians, including Irina Gen’s students (and their parents), have no qualms in signing up for Putin’s latter-day “volunteer militia”?

“After a significant period of freedom, fear has returned to Russian society, and informants have become more active against those who express disagreement with the authorities,” said Nikita Petrov, a staff historian of Memorial Human Rights Center, a Russian organization dedicated to studying the history of Soviet repression, which was ordered closed a day after its sister body, the country’s oldest human rights group, was disbanded by the Russian Supreme Court.

Rodric Braithwaite, who served as British ambassador to Moscow at the end of the Soviet era, from 1990 to 1991, noted that this back-and-forth pattern of liberalization and repression “goes back to the time of Muscovy,” the state that preceded the founding of the Russian Empire in the 1700s.

“I don’t believe it is fated,” said Braithwaite, now a historian focusing on Russia. “Other countries, including most of the European countries and Japan, have broken with their pasts.”

“But it is always difficult,” he added.

Gordon F. Sander is a journalist and historian based in Riga. He is a visiting lecturer at the Latvian Academy of Culture and a regular contributor to The Washington Post.

