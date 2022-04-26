Richard Nixon’s message to Kevin McCarthy: The truth always comes out

Placeholder while article actions load

Richard M. Nixon has a message for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), and it is not from beyond the grave but via a tape recording. Recent news that McCarthy was taped saying after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot that President Donald Trump should resign has no doubt caused McCarthy and others to worry just how many of their private conversations were recorded — and when the next shoe will drop. New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, authors of the new book “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future,” released audio snippets of McCarthy speaking with other Republicans and have teased that more could be on the way.

No politician learned a harder lesson about the power of audiotape than Nixon. And in the collection of tapes that ultimately helped lead to his resignation from the presidency, he had a message that he might well deliver to McCarthy were he alive today: Be careful what you deny, because the truth will come out.

Nixon didn’t need to see the career-ending fallout from the Watergate scandal to know that the truth has a way of emerging. He actually discussed this inevitability during the first days after the arrests of the Watergate burglars, 50 years ago this June.

On the morning of Wednesday, June 21, 1972, Nixon met with his chief of staff, H.R. “Bob” Haldeman, in the Oval Office. Although both men knew that the recording machines in the White House basement were capturing their conversations, very few others were aware of the voice-activated taping system installed by the president in February 1971. The audio recording of this meeting is little studied but of major importance in understanding how Watergate unfolded — and it shows that Nixon knew all too well that coverups rarely succeed.

Nixon had been in the Bahamas vacationing on a private island when the Watergate burglars were arrested in the early hours of June 17, 1972. He flew to his home in Key Biscayne, Fla., the next day and saw the headlines in the Miami Herald about the break-in.

After returning to Washington, he checked in with Haldeman on June 21 about the status of the investigation into the burglary. “What’s the dope on the Watergate incident?” he asked. “Anything break on that since we talked last night?”

Haldeman reported that there was “nothing new” but that John Mitchell — Nixon’s friend who had served as attorney general in his first term and was now director of the Committee to Re-elect the President — was concerned about how far the FBI was going to go in its investigation. According to Haldeman, Mitchell wanted the FBI investigation to be “turned off.”

Mitchell was something of a mentor to Nixon. He had taken Nixon in as a law partner in his New York City firm when Nixon was struggling to find himself after losing to John F. Kennedy in the 1960 presidential election and then to Pat Brown in the 1962 California governor’s race. Mitchell persuaded Nixon to run again and then adroitly managed his campaign for the presidency in 1968, using his national Rolodex of contacts from his bond-law practice to bolster the Republican National Committee’s list of supporters and contributors. Nixon attributed his victory over Vice President Hubert Humphrey in 1968 to Mitchell’s guidance throughout the campaign.

Four years later, when Mitchell stepped down as attorney general to return to the post of campaign director, Nixon thought he was in good hands but was beginning to wonder if the antics of Mitchell’s wife, Martha, might be distracting him. (Martha Mitchell is the focus of the new Starz miniseries “Gaslit,” in which Sean Penn plays John Mitchell.) When The Washington Post connected the break-in to the reelection committee, Nixon was fairly convinced that John Mitchell might have taken his eye off the ball and allowed younger, overly enthusiastic campaign staffers to run with the Watergate operation.

He told Haldeman he thought it likely Mitchell had knowledge of the burglary beforehand, but he wanted to maintain his own deniability by not knowing for sure. “Probably did,” Nixon mused of Mitchell’s awareness of the plan, “but don’t tell me about it.”

Nixon and Haldeman talked at length about how to prevent a far-reaching inquiry by the FBI. One suggestion was to have G. Gordon Liddy, one of the organizers of the operation at the reelection committee, confess that he was responsible for the botched plan and that he was acting without authority from higher-ups.

Haldeman laid out the Liddy-did-it scenario for Nixon. “Because it’ll all tie back to Liddy,” Haldeman proposed, “and he says: ‘Yeah, I got the money, and I paid them the money, and I told them to bug the place and I was going to be a hero.’” Then the White House would ask for compassion, Haldeman continued, and call Liddy a “poor misguided kid who read too many spy stories, a little bit nutty, and obviously we have to get rid of him; we made a mistake in having him in there and that’s too bad.”

Nixon warmed to the idea but quickly grew concerned that the whole truth would emerge. “My inclination,” Nixon offered, “is you have to do it due to the fact that — if that’s the truth — the truth, you always figure, may come out, and you’re a hell of a lot better doing that than to build another tissue around the goddamn thing.”

It is striking how many times Nixon talked on the tapes about how coverups never work and are worse than the underlying crime. His belief was formed during his years in Congress, where he made his name investigating Alger Hiss, a former State Department official accused of spying for the Russians. Hiss was never found guilty of espionage but was convicted of perjury in connection with the charge in 1950.

So why did Nixon forge ahead with his coverup in Watergate despite a bedrock belief in the ultimate futility of lying? Again, the June 21 tape is revelatory. As soon as he uttered the words “the truth, you always figure, may come out,” he backtracked because he worried Liddy’s confession would lead directly to Mitchell. “If it involved Mitchell,” Nixon postulated, “then I would think you couldn’t do it, just because it would destroy him.”

This is the moment the Watergate coverup was born. Nixon had not been told in advance about the plan, but he ruined his presidency out of concern that his friend could not withstand the truth.

There is a lesson in there for McCarthy and any others who may be trying to rewrite the events behind the Capitol riot: The truth will out.

