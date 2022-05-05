Retropolis

Who was Jane Roe, and how did she transform abortion rights?

By Ronald G. Shafer
Today at 7:00 a.m. EDT
Norma McCorvey, "Jane Roe" in the 1973 court case, left, and her attorney Gloria Allred hold hands as they leave the Supreme Court in Washington after sitting in while the court listened to arguments in a Missouri abortion case on April 26, 1989. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

On May 22, 1970, lawyers for a pregnant woman identified only as “Jane Roe” filed a lawsuit in federal court in Dallas challenging a Texas law prohibiting abortions except to save a mother’s life. The case went on to make history.

On Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court in a 7-2 decision ruled that women have a constitutional right to abortion. The landmark ruling still stands — but perhaps not for long. A firestorm has erupted over a draft decision by the current Supreme Court leaked to Politico that would overturn Roe v. Wade and allow states to ban abortions. The draft decision isn’t final, but both the potential ruling and the leaking of the document are stirring new controversy.

The furor also raises questions about the history of the case, such as:

