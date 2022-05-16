‘We have had abortions’: 1972 petition changed abortion rights movement

Placeholder while article actions load

Suzanne Braun Levine was a young journalist in 1972 when she picked up a new feminist publication called Ms. magazine. She started reading and gasped. “We have had abortions,” began a petition signed by 53 prominent American women, including singer Judy Collins, actress Lee Grant and tennis star Billie Jean King. The Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision establishing a woman’s right to an abortion was still a year away.

“I thought, ‘Oh, God. Me, too,’ ” recalled Levine, who had told hardly anyone about the illegal abortion she had in New York as a college senior almost a decade earlier. “ ‘I’m not alone, and I’m not crazy, and I’m not a criminal.’ ”

News this month of a Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade has reminded senior leaders in the abortion rights movement that their fight has long been “a continuum, a moving picture,” as the 81-year-old feminist activist and writer Robin Morgan put it.

Advertisement

And the first Ms. petition marked the start of a powerful strategy in the U.S. abortion rights movement: ending the secrecy that had kept many women out of the fight.

The effort has been replicated in recent years for the digital age, including the #ShoutYour Abortion Twitter challenge. Congresswomen have shared their own abortion stories on the House floor.

But that first Ms. petition circulated when abortion was illegal in most of the country.

Included in the Ms. issue were coupons for readers to fill out and mail in to add their names to the petition. Hundreds of the coupons poured in. Later that year, in its September issue, Ms. ran the petition again, this time with about 1,425 signatures.

“It liberated and mobilized an army of women who had been keeping a secret,” said Levine, who joined Ms. as editor soon after the petition ran.

The petition was part of the magazine’s spring 1972 preview issue, a 40-page excerpt of which ran first as an insert in New York magazine in December 1971. The idea was inspired by a petition that circulated in France in 1971: the “Manifesto of the 343,” which included names of prominent French women who admitted they had had illegal abortions.

Ms. co-founder Gloria Steinem suggested author Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel organize a similar effort for the fledgling magazine’s preview issue. (The first official issue came out later in 1972.)

Advertisement

Steinem was by then one of the best-known leaders of the feminist movement, and Diamonstein-Spielvogel was prominent in New York cultural circles. Together, the two women leaned on their contacts to persuade well-known women, primarily from the arts and academia, to sign on.

“To many American women and men it seems absurd, that in this allegedly enlightened age, that we should still be arguing for a simple principle: that a woman has the right to sovereignty over her own body,” the petition stated.

Joanne Edgar, one of the founding editors at Ms., recalled going to Diamonstein-Spielvogel’s New York apartment one night on deadline to double-check that the women still wanted their names on the list. She called agents and managers, and she doesn't recall having to persuade anyone to keep their names on the petition.

Advertisement

“I was in awe of their courage,” said Edgar.

One of the signatories was singer-songwriter Judy Collins, who said she had an illegal abortion in 1962.

“It was very scary,” she told The Post. “By myself, borrowing a car to drive out in the middle of Wyoming, alone.” (The experience later inspired her song “Mama, Mama.”)

When Steinem, a friend, asked her to sign the petition, she didn’t hesitate. “I think it’s very important to speak out when the occasion comes,” said Collins, who added that she didn’t get much feedback from fans after the issue ran. “Was I proud to be part of the effort to get Roe v. Wade on the books? You bet.”

Not all of the 53 women on the petition had actually had abortions. Diamonstein-Spielvogel called the statement “a declaration of allegiance and sisterhood.”

Indeed, the Oscar-winning actress and documentary filmmaker Lee Grant said she had not had an abortion but added her name as a show of support for the movement.

Advertisement

Grant had famously been blacklisted from Hollywood for 12 years during the McCarthy era along with her husband, the screenwriter Arnold Manoff, who had communist affiliations, though Grant herself was never ideological. She said that experience shaped her decision to sign the Ms. petition.

“I wanted to be part of this group and help them in any way I could,” said Grant, now in her early 90s. “This wasn’t the blacklist. It was the right list to be on.”

Earlier this year, Ms. decided to relaunch the petition in anticipation of the Supreme Court ruling on abortion this summer. Around 6,000 people have added their names to the petition, many of them right after the draft opinion became public, said Executive Editor Kathy Spillar.

Spillar was a teenager when the first Ms. petition came out. But she said she still thinks about its significance. “It made it acceptable to speak about it,” she said.

Levine, who served as Ms. editor for 18 years, said the magazine was still sorting petition cards when she took her job a few months later. One day, she was helping count and saw a familiar name on one of the cards: her own.

GiftOutline Gift Article