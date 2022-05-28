50 years ago, D.C.'s first African Liberation Day launched a movement

Placeholder while article actions load

They came by the thousands. A river of Black and Brown humanity, flowing out of Malcolm X Park, down 16th Street NW, then west on U Street. Red, black, and green flags held aloft, carrying signs that read “Africa for the Africans” and “Help Free Angola, Boycott Gulf [Oil],” they staged a raucous protest outside the Portuguese Embassy before splitting into smaller groups to demonstrate outside the Rhodesian Information Center, the South Africa Embassy and the U.S. State Department.

Continuing southward, the three streams of protesters converged at the Sylvan Theater on the grounds of the Washington Monument. There, a broad coalition of the nation’s leading Black political figures, from the Congress of African People’s Amiri Baraka to D.C. congressional delegate Walter Fauntroy, committed themselves to a protracted struggle against colonialism and White minority rule in Africa and at home.

Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of African Liberation Day, one of the most influential gatherings in modern African American and D.C. history. Though rallies were held in dozens of U.S. cities, Canada and the West Indies, the D.C. event was the largest and most consequential. Following the 1972 protest, organizers continued to hold the demonstration, gathering in Malcolm X Park from 1973 until 1991.

D.C. African Liberation Day helped assemble and nurture a potent band of anti-colonial activists in the nation’s capital. In the 1980s, these organizers were critical to African American-led mobilizations against the U.S. invasion of Grenada and the Reagan administration’s support for anti-democratic forces in South Africa, Namibia, Angola and Mozambique. D.C. African Liberation Day was also an important cultural touchstone for many Black Washingtonians, who convened each year to reaffirm their connection to Africa and the peoples of the diaspora — and to debate how we could all get free.

Advertisement

Since the late 19th century, many African American activists embraced an international vision that identified U.S. racism and inequality as, to quote W.E.B. Dubois, “but a local phase of a world problem.” This understanding of the relationship between conditions at home and abroad again came to the fore of Black consciousness in 1971. That year, the Nixon administration and its allies in Congress moved to import chrome from the brutal White minority regime in Rhodesia, in defiance of U.N. sanctions. The administration also decided to continue providing military aid to Portugal, which was desperately fighting to hang onto its colonies in Mozambique, Angola and Guinea-Bissau.

These moves outraged Owusu Sadaukai (né Howard Fuller), a lithe, intense Black Power activist and founder of Malcolm X Liberation University in Durham, N.C. Sadaukai had recently visited anti-colonial rebels in Mozambique, who told him that African Americans could assist in their struggle by protesting U.S. government support for colonialism and sending money and material aide.

In early 1972, Sadaukai, joined by Cleveland Sellers, Florence Tate, and other experienced young Black Power organizers, endeavored to do just that, forming the African Liberation Day Coordinating Committee and setting up a headquarters at 2207 14th St. NW. From this storefront, they planned an international demonstration for the last Saturday in May.

Advertisement

Black Washingtonians responded enthusiastically. School board chairman Marion Barry led the local steering committee, and the Blackman’s Volunteer Army of Liberation, a local drug treatment organization, promised to serve as marshals. Official Washington was less supportive. In an internal memo, FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover claimed without evidence that African Liberation Day “represents a potential for extremely serious civil disorders” and dispatched his agents to spy on ALDCC’s members and funders.

Between 10,000 and 25,000 people marched in D.C., and another 30,000 attended events in San Francisco, Toronto, Dominica, Antigua and Grenada. The day was a triumph.

Capitalizing on their success, organizers transformed ALDCC into a permanent African Liberation Support Committee and committed themselves to establishing coordinating committees in cities across America that could host African Liberation Day annually. In 1973, they staged another D.C. rally, with a mostly local crowd of 4,500 braving cool, wet weather to raise $40,000 for African freedom fighters. Organizers staged smaller protests in 20 other cities across the United States.

Advertisement

Though successful, the broad coalition that staged African Liberation Day in 1972 and 1973 was fragile. Operating as a Black united front, it encompassed nearly every political persuasion in the African American community, from the revolutionary Black Panther Party to the white-gloved Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. Almost immediately, the members of the coalition began to fracture over strategy.

First to break from the group were the liberal reformers, many of whom believed they could better achieve their goals working through corporate America and the Democratic Party. Then some of the principal organizers, including Sadaukai, rejected the united front strategy favored by Black nationalists and adopted Marxism-Leninism.

Between 1974 and 1977, D.C. African Liberation Day became a cacophony of sectarian debate. At the Howard University conference that preceded the 1974 rally, organizers argued over the “correct” way to wage the Black freedom struggle at home and abroad. In 1977, old friends and collaborators were in open ideological conflict on the streets of the District.

That year, the civil rights activist-turned-Pan-African socialist Kwame Ture (né Stokely Carmichael) rallied members of his All-African People’s Revolutionary Party at the southern end of Malcolm X Park, while members of the Marxist-Leninist-dominated African Liberation Support Committee gathered at the northern end. The African Liberation Support Coalition, a splinter group led by Chicago activist Abdul Alkalimat (né Gerald McWhorter), rallied a half-mile away in Kalorama Park. All three denounced the others, with Ture calling the organizers of the competing rallies “political amateurs” and Alkalimat dismissing the A-APRP leader as a “narrow” nationalist.

With its dedicated local activists and strong international network, the A-APRP gained control of D.C. African Liberation Day in 1978 and maintained it through the event’s end in 1991. Putting his own stamp on the proceedings, Ture asked attendees to dress in white to symbolize “purity, justice and peace.”

Each year, participants staged a short march through Adams Morgan or down to Embassy Row before retiring to Malcolm X Park for speeches and entertainment. The crowds were smaller but still substantial, with 1,500 attending in 1979, 3,000 in 1983 and 2,000 in 1985. Vendors set up in the northern section of the park, selling Black history books, wax cloth, shea butter and incense. Though the entertainment was impressive, ranging from South Africa trumpeter Hugh Masekela (1979) to D.C.’s own African Heritage Dancers and Drummers (1983), attendees always created their own drum circle, swelling the group that had been gathering weekly in the park since 1965.

Many of the activists who were not A-APRP members continued their work in other D.C. organizations. A group of Capitol Hill staffers and academics formed TransAfrica Forum, which became the preeminent African American lobby for Africa. Several local women activists founded the Southern Africa Support Project, which educated the Black D.C. population about events in southern Africa and raised funds for insurgent groups like the African National Congress. An interracial group of activists formed the D.C. Bank Campaign to demand that D.C. institutions cease doing business with the White minority governments of southern Africa.

And all these groups came together to wage the storied Free South Africa Movement, which ushered the Comprehensive Anti-Apartheid Act of 1986 through Congress and forced Reagan to break ties with that country’s white supremacist government.

As this anti-colonial coalition was securing its greatest successes, many D.C. residents drifted away from African Liberation Day. The Washington Post reported that “several hundred” gathered in Malcolm X Park in 1986, and only 200 in 1990. The following year, the A-APRP sponsored its last D.C. rally.

Advertisement

Kojo Nnamdi, the longtime WAMU radio host, who marched in 1972, said that year’s African Liberation Day “was the first time there was a mass demonstration held around southern Africa liberation” in the District. It was not, however, the last, and the many campaigns it inspired made the city an epicenter of the international effort to end colonialism and White minority rule in Africa.

George Derek Musgrove is an associate professor of history at UMBC. He is the author of the website blackpowerindc.umbc.edu and co-author, with Chris Myers Asch, of “Chocolate City: A History of Race and Democracy in the Nation’s Capital.”

GiftOutline Gift Article