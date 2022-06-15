When burglars broke into presidential campaign headquarters — in 1928

Placeholder while article actions load

The burglars broke into the headquarters of a presidential campaign in Washington, stole private papers and bugged the phones. The break-in was front-page news across the country. Then, after the election, everyone forgot about it. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight ​This obviously wasn’t the famous break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate building that took place 50 years ago this June 17. That burglary set off the biggest political scandal in U.S. history, resulting in the resignation of President Richard M. Nixon.

This one took place in late September 1928 at the Republican National Committee headquarters, in the new Barr Building in downtown D.C.

​At the time, former Republican Commerce secretary Herbert Hoover and Democratic New York Gov. Alfred E. Smith were in a fierce race to succeed Calvin Coolidge as president.

Smith, aiming to be the first Catholic president, was the target of ruthless attacks on his religion. But it was a campaign of dirty tricks on both sides. On Oct. 4, the Washington Evening Star broke the story about the theft at the RNC offices.

“Valuable campaign correspondence and other confidential data are mysteriously missing from secret files” of the RNC, reported the Star, which played a role akin to The Washington Post during Watergate in bringing the scandal to public attention. “The Star learned today the desk and personal files of Harry J. Brown, assistant director of publicity for the Republican campaign, have been rifled on two different occasions. Correspondence and campaign matter regarded as of the highest importance to the Republican cause had disappeared from Brown's desk.”

The paper said “reports of the alleged thefts came to the Star from a reliable source.” This anonymous source, an early version of Watergate’s “Deep Throat,” further “declared that private detectives had been put on duty at night at the Republican headquarters.”

News services spread the story about the mysteriously missing papers across the country. “While the exact nature of the stolen documents was not disclosed,” United Press International reported, it was said some could be “very hurtful” to Smith’s campaign if the Republicans deployed them against the Democrat.

The next day, the Star followed up with a startling new development. “Reports that telephone wires have been tapped at the Republican national headquarters caused a new sensation here today,” the paper reported. Again relying on its “reliable source,” the paper continued, “The Star learned that wiremen reputedly of the telephone company, on three occasions have been called to investigate reported tapping of confidential wires leading into the Republican campaign sanctum.”

The break-in and bugging took place at GOP headquarters on the fourth floor of the 11-story Barr Building, which had opened in 1927 at 910 17th St. NW on Farragut Square, just over a mile from the Watergate. At the time, the Barr Building was noted for having the fastest elevators in the city.

Republican committee Chairman Hubert Work publicly dismissed the theft reports, joking only that “several of the elephant statues on my desk seem to have disappeared recently,” the Star reported. Hoover said all he knew about the “mystery of the missing campaign material” was what he read in the Star. “All I can say is that none of my correspondence is missing,” Hoover said with a laugh.

But the committee took the issue seriously, bringing in two private detectives to guard the offices at night, the Star reported. However, the paper wrote, officials failed to inform them or the building’s night watchman about each other. When the detectives tried to question the watchman, “the watchman, in quite strong language, demanded to know the identity of his inquisitors or he would do some arresting himself.”

Some of the missing papers, the Star reported, were said to be photostatic copies of posters from a “nonpartisan committee” being mailed in Pennsylvania asserting that Hoover, who belonged to a Quaker sect known as Hicksites, for religious reasons wouldn’t use force to defend the United States. The committee still had a copy of a related circular and turned it over to the U.S. Post Office Department for investigation into who was behind the mailings.

On Oct. 19, the Star reported that Postmaster General Harry S. New had suspended the postmaster in Lansford, Pa., and the local assistant postmaster — the postmaster’s sister-in-law — for violating postal regulations by mailing “thousands of alleged ‘whispering campaign’ circulars against Herbert Hoover.” The circulars had been delivered to the Lansford post office for mailing, New said, by the chauffeur of local Democratic Rep. Everett Kent.

​“The circulars in question, The Star has learned, cast aspersions on the patriotism of Hoover because of his membership in the Quaker Church,” the paper reported. The pamphlets declared that during the Revolutionary War, “Hicksite Quakers drove their fatted cattle past the starving soldiers at Valley Forge and sold the beef to British soldiers, laughing at the plight of Washington’s men.” The documents stated that Smith “is a member of the Roman Catholic Church, whose young men did not hide behind the skirts of religion to avoid military service but fought for their country on the battlefields of France” during World War I. The Post reported that the circular was titled “The Beacon Light.”

New said investigators found that all of the circulars were being mailed from a single post office in Lansford. Hoover backers accused Democrats of a smear campaign. The scurrilous attack on Hoover’s religion, one Southern Hoover supporter said, was designed “to arouse in Governor Smith’s behalf the very religious intolerance his supporters are publicly denouncing so vigorously.”

With those disclosures, the story disappeared from the nation’s newspapers. Unlike the five Watergate burglars, the Barr Building intruders were never caught. Unlike Deep Throat, the Star’s informer was never revealed. Hoover won a resounding victory in November. Harry Brown’s name next appeared in the papers as president of Washington’s Gridiron Club as it roasted outgoing President Coolidge.

The Republican committee break-in served as a notable historical precedent to a scandal 44 years later. But it was no Watergate.

