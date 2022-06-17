A century before Zimmerman, Walter Johnson transformed D.C. baseball

Placeholder while article actions load

When the Nationals celebrate Ryan Zimmerman’s career this weekend at Nationals Park, they will pay tribute to a player who has been the face of Washington baseball in a way no one has in a century — since Hall of Fame pitcher Walter Johnson. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Like Johnson, Zimmerman — who announced his retirement in February — played his entire career here, slogged through many years of bad baseball and helped lead his team to a World Series title in the twilight of his career.

Zimmerman made his debut at the age of 20, 98 years after Johnson’s first game with the Washington Senators at the age of 19. Johnson finally got a chance to play in the World Series when he was 36 and the entire nation rallied around the underdog Senators, who beat the New York Giants in seven games.

Zimmerman was 35 when the Nats upset the Houston Astros in the 2019 World Series, also in seven games. Those remain D.C.’s only World Series titles, 95 years apart. Zimmerman’s retirement comes 95 years after Johnson’s in 1927.

Johnson’s Senators and Zimmerman’s Nats were nearly equally bad at the beginning of their careers. In his first five seasons in the big leagues, Johnson pitched for a team that finished in last or second-to-last place in the American League every season; Zimmerman’s Nats finished in the bottom two in the National League East Division his first five years, too. Twice in those periods, their teams had the worst record in baseball. The Nats got to restock off those fallow years by drafting Stephen Strasburg and Bryce Harper with back-to-back No. 1 draft picks, but there was no draft back in Johnson’s day, making a rebuild much more challenging.

Both players dated back to the beginning of Washington’s teams. The Nats made Zimmerman their first draft selection after moving here from Montreal in June 2005, and he made his debut three months later. The Senators scouted Johnson playing semipro baseball in Idaho and signed him in June 1907, during their seventh season.

Advertisement

“SECURES A PHENOM,” a Washington Post headline declared on June 30, 1907. “Johnson His Name and He Hails from the Wooly West.” He debuted for the Senators on Aug. 2.

They both put up spectacular numbers in their first abbreviated first seasons — Zimmerman hit .397 in 20 games, while Johnson posted a 1.88 earned run average in 14 games.

Zimmerman’s feat of playing his entire career with one team is almost unheard of in today’s era of free agency, but it was more common in Johnson’s day. Zimmerman helped bridge generations of Washington baseball fans, many of whom lived 33 years without a local team. As he told me after the Nats’ 2019 title for my book on Washington baseball history, “You Gotta Have Heart”:

The team has been here long enough where I’ll have 20-year-old or 25-year-old guys or girls come up to me and be like, “Hey thanks, you know you’ve been my favorite since I was a little kid” — which makes me feel really old, but also it is really cool because you have that again now. Being here for so long, I’ve talked to some people who said they used to go to Senators games with their parents. These people went to games with their dad or mom when they were four or five or six years old, but their kids are now grown, and they never had a baseball team to do that with their dad or mom. So you missed that whole generation. One of the most important things this World Series did was restore baseball back to D.C. It’s almost like some closure to baseball coming back.

Both Zimmerman and Johnson knew when it was time to retire. Johnson, 39, went 5-6 with a 5.10 ERA in his final season — although he hit .348 and slugged .522 in 46 at-bats. Zimmerman, 37 when he retired, hit .243 last year, but he did have some pop left in his bat, homering 14 times and driving in 46 RBIs in just 255 at-bats.

Advertisement

Johnson had arguably the best career of any big league pitcher in history and still holds the record for most shutouts with 110. Zimmerman wasn’t that kind of transformational player, but he retired as the Nats’ all-time leader in homers, hits, RBI and games played. On Saturday, his No. 11 will be retired, the first time a Nationals player has received that honor.

Johnson remained a fixture in the D.C. region, as Zimmerman, known as “Mr. National,” plans to do. “Although my baseball career has come to an end, my family and I will continue to be heavily involved in the DMV community,” he said.

A couple of years after retiring, Johnson became manager of the Senators. In three of four seasons under Johnson, the Senators had a winning percentage of .597 or better, but they couldn’t make it back to the World Series. Later, he entered politics, winning a seat on the Montgomery County Commission and nearly pulling off an upset victory as a Republican candidate for Congress in 1940. Today there’s a high school named for him in Bethesda.

Advertisement

Both excelled in unassuming ways, without seeking the spotlight. When Johnson retired, he said he “simply does not want to be in the way next season.”

“Walter Johnson, more than any other ball player, probably more than any other athlete, professional or amateur, became the symbol of gentlemanly conduct in the battle heat,” wrote Washington Post sports columnist Shirley Povich in 1946, following Johnson’s death at the age of 59.

“The big fellow from Coffeyville, Kan.,” wrote New York Times sports columnist Arthur Daley, “was a gentleman of the highest type, a distinct credit to his sport.”

Although players today aren’t often described as “gentlemen,” the sentiments behind those comments describe Zimmerman’s conduct.

He told The Post that when people see him and thank him for being a role model, “I feel like I don’t know why you’re thanking me — all I did was play baseball. I got to play baseball for a job. That’s the best way to put it. I shouldn’t be being thanked. I feel like I should be thanking them.”

Frederic J. Frommer, a writer and sports historian, is the author of several books, including “You Gotta Have Heart: Washington Baseball from Walter Johnson to the 2019 World Series Champion Nationals." Twitter

GiftOutline Gift Article