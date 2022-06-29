Three justices backed the death penalty — then changed their minds

Placeholder while article actions load

When a divided Supreme Court struck down the death penalty 50 years ago Wednesday, Justice Harry Blackmun voted against the ruling, even as he made it clear that he personally opposed capital punishment. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Cases such as these provided for me an excruciating agony of the spirit,” wrote Blackmun, one of four dissenters in the 1972 case Furman v. Georgia – all justices who had been nominated by President Richard M. Nixon. “I yield to no one in the depth of my distaste, antipathy, and, indeed, abhorrence, for the death penalty, with all its aspects of physical distress and fear and of moral judgment exercised by finite minds.”

But, he added, “we should not allow our personal preferences as to the wisdom of legislative and congressional action, or our distaste for such action, to guide our judicial decision in cases such as these.”

Advertisement

Four years later, the court reinstated capital punishment in the 1976 case Gregg v. Georgia, and Blackmun was part of the majority. Lewis F. Powell Jr., who had voted with Blackmun in Furman, was one of the authors of the Gregg ruling. So was the court’s newest justice, John Paul Stevens, nominated the year before by President Gerald Ford.

In time, all three of them would come to regret their position.

In Furman, the court had ruled 5-4 that as administered at the time, the death penalty was a “cruel and unusual punishment” in violation of the Eighth and 14th Amendments because it was being used in “arbitrary and capricious” ways. Dozens of states responded by rewriting their death penalty laws. Four years later, when the court upheld several of these new laws, it ruled 7-2 that capital punishment wasn’t inherently cruel and unusual.

Stevens, Powell and Potter Stewart wrote the court’s 1976 opinion upholding the death penalty. “The decision that capital punishment may be the appropriate sanction in extreme cases,” they wrote, “is an expression of the community's belief that certain crimes are themselves so grievous an affront to humanity that the only adequate response may be the penalty of death.” Blackmun concurred in the ruling.

But by 1994, in his final months on the court, Blackmun had become disillusioned by the idea that safeguards could ensure a fair application of capital punishment.

Advertisement

“From this day forward, I no longer shall tinker with the machinery of death,” he declared in a dissent to the court’s decision that year not to review a Texas prisoner’s appeal in a death penalty case.

But he was alone in his dissent. By then, the court had lined up firmly behind the death penalty. The court’s most ardent and consistent capital punishment opponents, William Brennan and Thurgood Marshall — the only justices to dissent in the 1976 ruling to reinstate the death penalty — had recently retired.

Blackmun wrote in his 1994 dissent:

For more than 20 years I have endeavored – indeed, I have struggled – along with a majority of this Court, to develop procedural and substantive rules that would lend more than the mere appearance of fairness to the death penalty endeavor. Rather than continue to coddle the Court’s delusion that the desired level of fairness has been achieved and the need for regulation eviscerated, I feel morally and intellectually obligated simply to concede that the death penalty experiment has failed. It is virtually self evident to me now that no combination of procedural rules or substantive regulations ever can save the death penalty from its inherent constitutional deficiencies.

Blackmun said he didn’t see a way for the court to come up with a fair way to administer the death penalty.

“I am more optimistic, though, that this Court eventually will conclude that the effort to eliminate arbitrariness while preserving fairness ‘in the infliction of [death] is so plainly doomed to failure that it — and the death penalty — must be abandoned altogether,’ ” he wrote, quoting a Thurgood Marshall opinion. “I may not live to see that day, but I have faith that eventually it will arrive.”

Advertisement

Stevens, a Republican appointee, would gradually become one of the court’s most liberal members. Thirty-two years after co-authoring the opinion reinstating the death penalty, he wrote in a 2008 opinion in Baze v. Rees that it was unconstitutional.

“I have relied on my own experience in reaching the conclusion that the imposition of the death penalty represents ‘the pointless and needless extinction of life with only marginal contributions to any discernible social or public purposes. A penalty with such negligible returns to the state [is] patently excessive and cruel and unusual punishment violative of the Eighth Amendment,’ ” Stevens wrote, quoting from Justice Byron White’s opinion in the 1972 case, one of nine separate opinions issued when the Supreme Court invalidated the death penalty.

“Over the years I became more and more unhappy with the failure of the court to impose adequate procedures in capital litigation,” Stevens told writer Emily Bazelon four years before his death in 2019. “I dissented in the ways we allowed for picking juries and on the permissible scope of evidence allowed in a death penalty hearing. I became increasingly disenchanted with the operation of the death penalty. I did conclude in my own mind that it was unconstitutional. Because it had some seriously harmful effects.”

Advertisement

Bazelon wrote that “over the years, Justice Stevens became increasingly haunted by the probability of a wrongful execution. That was what made the difference.”

Powell, a pivotal swing vote who had been appointed by Nixon, told a biographer that after he left the court in 1987, he decided he should have voted against the death penalty. "I have come to think that capital punishment should be abolished,” he told John C. Jeffries Jr., author of "Justice Lewis F. Powell Jr.: A Biography,” and a former Powell clerk.

GiftOutline Gift Article