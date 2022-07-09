As with Cassidy Hutchinson, Nixon tried to control Watergate witnesses

Someone tried to get to Cassidy Hutchinson. According to Politico, Hutchinson told the congressional Jan. 6 committee that an intermediary for former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows contacted her before her March 7 deposition to let her know her loyalty was valued.
Another slide, presented by committee Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), suggested other contacts. “What they said to me is as long as I continue to be a team player, they know I’m on the right team,” the slide read, quoting Hutchinson’s testimony. “I’m doing the right thing. I’m protecting who I need to protect, you know, I’ll continue to stay in good graces in Trump World. And they have reminded me a couple of times that Trump does read transcripts, and just to keep that in mind.”
President Richard M. Nixon couldn’t have written a better script. He used these exact same tactics to try to control Watergate witnesses.
Nixon offered clemency to Howard Hunt, one of the leaders of the Watergate operation, just as the Watergate burglars’ trial was about to commence in January 1973.
Nixon also spoke on the phone with his campaign deputy chairman, Jeb Magruder, just before Magruder testified before a grand jury in August 1972. John W. Dean III, Nixon’s White House counsel who was implicated in the Watergate coverup, wrote in his book “The Nixon Defense” that the call to Magruder was highly unusual, “for the president never telephoned him” otherwise.
But one recording among the White House tapes captures what may come closest to the tactics reportedly employed on Hutchinson. Nixon was trying to keep Dean from breaking and telling prosecutors everything he knew about the coverup. (Disclosure: For 11 years, I have taught a legal ethics seminar together with Dean, based on the Watergate scandal.)
At the time, the Watergate conspiracy was falling apart. Dean had started talking to prosecutors and hired his own lawyer, both facts that he reported to his superiors in the White House.
April 14, 1973, was the night of the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, held in the Washington Hilton Hotel. In a bizarre scene, Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein were honored for their reporting on Watergate and Nixon gave a speech with attempts at humor.
“It is a privilege to be here at the White House correspondents’ dinner,” Nixon began. “I suppose I should say it is an executive privilege.”
When he returned to the White House, Nixon changed out of his formal attire, settled into the Lincoln Sitting Room and called his top aide, John Ehrlichman, around midnight.
A transcript of the call shows Nixon wanted Ehrlichman to intimate to Dean, without saying so directly, that Nixon would protect him with a presidential pardon or clemency if he remained steadfast:
PRESIDENT: I have a view of drawing up the line. At one point you’re going to talk to Dean.EHRLICHMAN: I am. I, I…PRESIDENT: What are you going to say to him?EHRLICHMAN: Well, I'm gonna try and get him, I'm gonna try and get him around a bit, but it's going to be delicate.PRESIDENT: Get him around in what way?EHRLICHMAN: Well to ah, to ah, get off this ah, passing the buck business. It's—PRESIDENT: --John, that's—EHRLICHMAN: --It's a little touchy and I don't—PRESIDENT: John, that's—EHRLICHMAN: --and I don't know how far I can go.PRESIDENT: --not going to, ah, that's not going to help you. Look, he's gotta look down the road to, to one point. But, ah, there's only one man that could restore him to the ability to practice law in the case things still go wrong.EHRLICHMAN: Um hum. Um hum.PRESIDENT: Now that ah, ah, he's got to have that in the back of his mind.EHRLICHMAN: Um hum.PRESIDENT: And he’s got to know that’ll happen.
By the time Nixon proposed this communication to Dean, matters had already progressed to the point of no return. The next day, Dean refused to meet with Ehrlichman. He would only talk to the president directly.
So on Sunday evening, April 15, Nixon asked Dean to meet with him in the president’s Executive Office Building suite. Nixon had been out on the presidential yacht Sequoia, drinking and eating dinner with his friend Bebe Rebozo. This meeting with Dean was recorded, but the tape is missing.
Dean later testified before the Senate that Nixon said he had been kidding the previous month when he told Dean he could get $1 million in cash to pay the Watergate defendants to keep them from talking. Dean grew suspicious when Nixon got up from his easy chair to walk to the other side of the room and whispered something about offering clemency to Hunt. It clicked with Dean that the president might be taping this meeting and that he was moving away from a microphone.
Those tapes would ultimately lead to Nixon’s resignation by revealing the depth of his campaign to obstruct justice.