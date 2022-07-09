As with Cassidy Hutchinson, Nixon tried to control Watergate witnesses

PRESIDENT: I have a view of drawing up the line. At one point you’re going to talk to Dean.

EHRLICHMAN: I am. I, I…

PRESIDENT: What are you going to say to him?

EHRLICHMAN: Well, I'm gonna try and get him, I'm gonna try and get him around a bit, but it's going to be delicate.

PRESIDENT: Get him around in what way?

EHRLICHMAN: Well to ah, to ah, get off this ah, passing the buck business. It's—

PRESIDENT: --John, that's—

EHRLICHMAN: --It's a little touchy and I don't—

PRESIDENT: John, that's—

EHRLICHMAN: --and I don't know how far I can go.

PRESIDENT: --not going to, ah, that's not going to help you. Look, he's gotta look down the road to, to one point. But, ah, there's only one man that could restore him to the ability to practice law in the case things still go wrong.

EHRLICHMAN: Um hum. Um hum.

PRESIDENT: Now that ah, ah, he's got to have that in the back of his mind.

EHRLICHMAN: Um hum.

PRESIDENT: And he’s got to know that’ll happen.