Excavation of graves begins at historic Black church in Virginia

Archaeologists, blessed by community prayers and a reading from scripture, began to excavate graves this week at the long-lost site of the original First Baptist Church in Colonial Williamsburg, one of the oldest Black churches in the country. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Forty-one grave shafts have now been discovered at the site of the church, which was torn down in 1955 and covered by a parking lot because it didn’t fit the town’s Colonial motif.

Three of the graves are slated for excavation, said Jack Gary, Colonial Williamsburg Foundation’s director of archaeology.

They will be examined one at a time. There are no current plans to excavate more, although experts do want to determine how many people are buried there in all.

Gary said it is likely many more than 41.

Experts hope to find clues to the lives of the African Americans who worshiped and were buried at the church, which was on Nassau Street and traces its roots to the 1770s.

In recent years, an effort has been underway to uncover and recognize the history and importance of the site.

If bones are found, they could reveal information about a person’s height, age at death, illnesses, quality of life and place of origin, according to the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. And the DNA could provide a link to living descendants.

“We started the excavation of the … soil that’s filling the grave shaft,” Gary said Monday of the work at the site. “That’s the first step in the process of getting down to the remains.”

One of the graves has an inverted wine bottle at one end of the shaft and is believed to be the oldest in the cemetery. It probably dates to the 1850s or before, he said.

The inverted bottle was an African burial custom and could indicate a person of high statues, said Connie Matthews Harshaw, president of the church’s Let Freedom Ring Foundation. Other kinds of “grave goods” might also be found, she said.

“It is customary for the African American culture [to] also bury things with our dead,” she said.

Members of the church community, some of whom are elderly, have been eager for the project, to learn about possible predecessors in faith and, perhaps, their ancestry. “These people are very old, and they’re waiting,” she said.

“We are praying that the ancestors are smiling on us,” Matthews Harshaw said. A modern First Baptist Church, built in 1956, stands about eight blocks from the old location.

The grave with the inverted bottle — burial 26 — will be examined last because it is partially underneath the brick foundation of a church that was built on the spot in 1856, Gary said.

The first grave to be studied was selected because it is well defined, he said.

“You can see it easily,” he said. It’s not mingled with other graves. In other parts of the site, the dead have been buried on top of or right beside one another, he said.

“We didn’t want to get into a situation where we’ve got more than one person in the burial,” he said.

If archaeologists find any bones, they will have to wear special body suits to prevent their DNA from contaminating the remains.

Those bone samples would be taken for possible DNA extraction, and any other skeletal elements will be taken to the Institute for Historical Biology at nearby William & Mary for cleaning and analysis.

The remains will eventually be returned to their graves. The dig site is not open to the public.

The congregation is believed to have started in the 1700s when worshipers began meeting in the forest.

By 1818 a “Baptist meeting house” of unknown design was on the Nassau Street site. In 1856, a new brick church was built with a steeple and Palladian windows, and stood for a century.

But in the mid-1900s, as Colonial Williamsburg was being made into an 18th-century historic site, a 19th-century Black church didn’t fit that narrative, even though more than half the town’s residents in 1775 were Black, most of them enslaved.

Colonial Williamsburg bought the old church and tore it down in 1955. The site was paved over in 1965. The current church was funded by the sale.

The project began in September of 2020 after Matthews Harshaw and Cliff Fleet, president of Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, agreed that Williamsburg had little or no information on the historic church.

Preliminary archaeology has already discovered, among other things, human teeth, a 200-year-old coin, the tiny porcelain foot of a doll and a piece of an ink bottle.

Matthews Harshaw said the church community hopes to have a detailed report on the project’s findings by November.

