Vladimir Putin has taken to comparing himself to some of his czarist predecessors, invoking their military triumphs. In June, he praised Peter the Great for “taking back and reinforcing” territory in the Baltics in the Great Northern War in the 18th century. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But as Putin’s effort to conquer parts of Ukraine slogs into its sixth month, some historians feel he more closely resembles Nicholas II, whose 1904-1905 war against Japan was an unmitigated disaster.

The parallels between the two conflicts are undeniable. Just as Nicholas underestimated his Japanese adversary, so did Putin, who was convinced that his invasion of Ukraine would be a walkover.

Just as Nicholas suffered embarrassing naval defeats, so has Putin, including, most dramatically, the destruction and sinking of the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet.

And just as Russia’s atrocity-ridden performance in the Russo-Japanese War cast a pall over Nicholas’s rule and hurt the Kremlin’s international standing, the Ukraine war has badly damaged Russia’s and Putin’s reputations.

To be sure, there are significant differences between the two wars. Most notable is that it was the Japanese who initiated the Russo-Japanese War. And there was a racist component to Nicholas’s hubris: a belief that a European power had nothing to fear from an Asian country, which surely wouldn’t have the gall to attack its forces. That assumption was blown to smithereens on the night of Feb. 4, 1904, when a squadron of Japanese destroyers launched a surprise attack on the Russian fleet lying at anchor at Port Arthur on the coast of Manchuria.

The war was occasioned by both countries’ territorial aims in Manchuria, an area bordering both Russia and China. In negotiations before the conflict, which preceded World War I and has been called “World War Zero,” the Japanese had offered to recognize Manchuria as being within Russia’s sphere of influence in exchange for Russia’s recognition of the Korean Empire as being within Japan’s military-political orbit. (Korea, a monarchal state created just a few years earlier, presumably would be too weak to resist the two greater powers. It was: Japan would annex it in 1910.)

Nicholas balked and demanded the establishment of a neutral buffer zone between Russia and Korea. Encouraging Nicholas in his obstinacy was his ally Kaiser Wilhelm of Germany, who persuaded his czarist confidant that he was “savior of the White race” and had little to fear from the Japanese.

That delusion was neatly punctured by the Japanese attack on Port Arthur. The physical damage caused by the Japanese attack was minor, but the damage to Russian pride was incalculable. The fact that Japan had seized the initiative while the Russian Navy idled in port was a shock to the Russian people — just as Japan’s surprise attack on the United States at Pearl Harbor four decades later would traumatize the American people.

The Japanese went on to besiege Port Arthur, capturing a key hilltop bastion from where they then used long-range artillery to pick off the ships of the blockaded imperial fleet, the same way that Ukrainians methodically knocked off hapless Russian tanks during the initial botched assault on Kyiv.

Ultimately, all six of Nicholas’s capital ships were sunk. Meanwhile, the morale of the besieged Russian soldiers ashore, who found themselves in freezing Port Arthur, thousands of miles from Russia’s major urban centers, with no ostensible reason to fight, plummeted, while their supply lines were cut.

It was not until the war moved ashore at the Battle of the Yalu River, where the Japanese defeated the Russian Eastern Detachment, that the Russians — and the world — began to take the Japanese military seriously. Despite the shock defeat, the czar’s army performed credibly, inflicting heavy casualties on the Japanese. However, whatever glory it gained was vitiated by reports of the raping and killing of the Chinese populace of Manchuria in its path — further shades of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Russian fleet, undone by a combination of ineptitude, bad luck and superior Japanese seamanship, sailed from debacle to debacle. First, the Japanese fleet got the better of the Russian one at the Battle of the Yellow Sea in August 1904, naval history’s longest-range gunnery duel to date.

Still confident of victory, Nicholas sent his huge Baltic Fleet on an around-the-world voyage. The putative rescue mission was a fiasco. So incompetent were Nicholas’s captains that while off the coast of England, they somehow mistook a group of British fishing boats for Japanese raiders and opened fire, making the czar’s navy an international laughingstock.

Seven long months later, in May 1905, the Russian squadron finally arrived in the Far East, exhausted by its journey — and was destroyed in a matter of hours. The Russians lost all eight of their battleships and 5,000 sailors’ lives.

Shortly afterward, a combined Japanese army and navy operation occupied Sakhalin Island, forcing Nicholas to sue for peace. Both adversaries accepted U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt’s offer to mediate. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his ministrations at the peace talks at Portsmouth, N.H.

Russia recognized Japan’s sphere of influence in Korea and agreed to evacuate Manchuria. Nicholas succeeded in rebuffing demands that he pay war indemnities. But he couldn’t undo the blow to Russian prestige — or the anger of the Russian people, which eventually helped lead to the Russian Revolution and Nicholas’s ouster and death.

The parallels between the Russo-Japanese War and the Ukraine war are not exact. But it is clear that Putin grossly underestimated the Ukrainians while discounting the other strategic consequences of the invasion, including the decisions by Finland and Sweden to join NATO. Meanwhile, the country he leads has become an international pariah.

Other consequences of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, including its outcome and the impact on Putin’s own rule, remain to be seen.

“Granted, in the specifics — the belligerents, the nature of the fighting, the geography, the competing imperial ambitions, the racist element to much of the fighting — the Russo-Japanese War and the Ukraine war are quite different from each other,” said Michael O’Hanlon, a Brookings Institution military expert and author of the forthcoming book “Military History for the Modern Strategist.”

“But,” he continued, “in revealing a Russian propensity to overconfidence and carelessness in some of its major military campaigns, the parallels between the two conflicts are haunting indeed.”

Gordon F. Sander is a journalist and historian based in Riga, Latvia, and the author of “The Hundred Day Winter War,” about the 1939-1940 Russo-Finnish Winter War.

