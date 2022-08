Freshman Republican Sen. Bob Dole runs for reelection; polls indicate Dole is losing to his Democratic opponent, Rep. Bill Roy. At a September county fair debate, during which the only subject is supposed to be agriculture, Dole asks Roy, an OB/GYN, how many abortions he has performed. Only a year after Roe v. Wade, the confrontation is one of the first times the so-called abortion issue is invoked during a campaign. Weeks later, Dole wins reelection by the narrowest margin of his career.