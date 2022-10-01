Three weeks of terror: How the 2002 D.C. sniper attacks unfolded

On the deadliest day of the rampage, the snipers claimed four lives in Montgomery County in the morning: James L. “Sonny” Buchanan Jr., 39, as he mowed a lawn; Premkumar A. Walekar, 54, as he pumped gas into his cab; Sarah Ramos, 34, as she sat on a bench near a retirement community; and Lori Lewis Rivera, 25, as she vacuumed her car. That evening, they took a fifth, shooting Pascal Charlot, 72, just across the District line as he stood at the intersection of Georgia Avenue NW and Kalmia Road NW.