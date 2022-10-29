Americans under 21 first voted 50 years ago. It didn’t go as expected.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

correction An earlier version of this article misstated the chronology of President Nixon's statements and actions. He made his remarks about youth voting less than a year before the Watergate break-in, not three months after the break-in. This version has been corrected. Fifty years ago, when young Americans aged 18 to 20 got to vote in their first presidential election, Democrats were confident that it would be a bonanza for their candidate, George McGovern. But President Richard M. Nixon had other ideas. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After the ratification of the 26th Amendment in 1971, which lowered the voting age from 21 to 18, Nixon invited 500 newly eligible voters to the White House for a July 5, 1971, ceremony, where the amendment was officially certified.

“A country throughout history, we find, goes through ebbs and flows of idealism,” Nixon told them. “Time after time the country needs an infusion of new spirit, an infusion of youth. You are bringing that.”

Nixon might not be the politician often associated with idealism — less than a year after he made those stirring comments came the Watergate break-in that would doom his presidency — but he was shrewd enough to make a strong bid for these new voters.

The next year, he faced off against McGovern, a U.S. senator from South Dakota whose campaign saw the new voters as potential game changers. McGovern strategist Fred Dutton estimated that his candidate would win 75 percent of the 25 million newly eligible voters, which would translate to a margin of 8 million votes for the Democratic challenger. (Some early estimates put it at 10 million.) That would be enough to sway a relatively close election: Nixon had won the popular vote in 1968 by only around a half-million votes.

Next month, as Democrats and Republicans face off in a tight battle for control of Congress, Democrats are counting on backing from groups that have long supported them. But young voters tend to turn out less in midterm elections, and Republicans have made gains among Latinos. If there’s a lesson from the presidential election 50 years ago, it’s that no demographic’s vote can be taken for granted — especially not people who are new to voting.

In 1972, both sides saw the new voters as an important battleground, and campaign buttons reflected some of their efforts to win over the youngsters (“1st Time Voter for McGovern,” “Right on, Mr. President”). The U.S. Youth Council produced a nonpartisan “Watch Out I Vote” button, in a psychedelic font with flowers in the O’s.

The Student Vote Project ran public service spots on radio stations and used themed T-shirts, purses, sneakers and even an umbrella emblazoned with the word “Vote!” to encourage young people to participate.

McGovern’s campaign launched a massive youth registration campaign targeting college campuses. But Republicans didn’t cede ground. The Nixon campaign turned to 30-year-old Ken Reitz to be the full-time, paid director of Young Voters for the President. The Los Angeles Times described him as “Long Hair, Mod Dress, but He’s a GOP Pro.” Reitz told the Harvard Crimson in 1972 that he set up chapters in all 50 states, with 400,000 volunteers.

“Posters of Nixon adorn the walls of all the offices, and rock music blares almost continuously from radios,” the college newspaper reported.

Still, at first it seemed that McGovern would have a huge advantage among young voters. After all, he was the antiwar candidate while the Vietnam War raged on (although Nixon promised to reduce the number of American troops in Vietnam and end the draft), and Nixon was a law-and-order president at a time of youthful rebellion. A July 1972 Gallup poll found that registered voters 18-24 — who would be voting in their first presidential election — favored McGovern by 57 percent to 41 percent.

But the poll also contained a major red flag for Democrats: Half of the potential new voters hadn’t yet registered, and Nixon led in this subgroup by three percentage points. Many of these young voters did not go to college.

The poll “raises a sharp challenge to the expectation of strategists for Senator George McGovern that he can win a critical eight-million-vote margin over President Nixon among first-time voters by conducting a massive youth-registration campaign,” the New York Times reported. “The new poll suggests that the McGovern registration strategy could even backfire, producing more young voters who favor Mr. Nixon than the Democratic nominee.”

The paper noted that noncollege youths could cut into McGovern’s advantage, adding, “Calculations based on the Gallup findings and Census Bureau statistics thus suggest a far larger potential for Mr. Nixon than for Mr. McGovern among young people so far unregistered.”

Nixon took note of the poll, telling White House Chief of Staff Bob Haldeman in a memo that same day, “In studying the New York Times release of the Gallup Poll on youth one lesson comes through loud and clear — it is imperative that we limit our registration wherever possible, without announcing that that is our tactic, to the non-college youth.”

At the GOP convention in August, Nixon made an appearance at the Republican Youth Rally, where Sammy Davis Jr. was performing. Davis went over to Nixon and embraced him from behind; the president awkwardly smiled while clasping his hands over his own chest. The photo provoked a backlash against Davis from many Black Americans.

“This is your first vote,” Nixon told the young Republicans. “And years from now, I hope you can all look back and say it was one of your best votes.”

In his memoir, Nixon described the crowd as a “new kind of Republican youth: they weren’t square, but they weren’t ashamed of being positive and proud.”

By August ’72, a Newsweek poll showed Nixon leading slightly among 18- to 24-year-old likely voters, while Democrats struggled to register young McGovern supporters.

“The McGovernites are risking blanket registration drives mainly on college campuses and in black neighborhoods,” the Wall Street Journal reported. “Yet among these two target groups, success seems questionable.”

The paper added that while money was tight for Democrats, “the Republicans are mounting a well-financed and highly organized effort to register voters favorable to President Nixon.”

The pollster George Gallup wrote in the Boston Globe in October that the biggest surprise in the race was Nixon’s strength among young voters.

“The enthusiasm for McGovern on the college campuses of the nation — so marked in the early months of 1972 — has faded considerably,” he concluded.

In the end, Nixon wound up getting nearly half of the vote of the young first-time voters — not that he needed them. In a historic landslide, he won 49 states and nearly 61 percent of the popular vote, losing just Massachusetts and the District of Columbia.

The youth vote was a factor in House and Senate races that year. This group was targeted in a concerted effort by one young candidate who was just a few years older than the first-time voters: 29-year-old Democrat Joe Biden, who upset 63-year-old Republican Sen. Cale Boggs of Delaware to win the Senate seat and launch his Washington political career.

In that campaign, Biden painted his opponent as out of touch, running newspaper ads with the tagline: “Joe Biden. He understands what’s happening today.” But he also distanced himself from the more liberal McGovern, saying, “I’m not as liberal as most people think.”

