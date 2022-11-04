Itaewon Halloween tragedy conjures ghosts of 1995 Seoul store collapse

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEOUL — Built in 1989, the Sampoong Department Store was a sprawling nine-story structure that proudly stood in Seoul’s luxurious Gangnam district. It symbolized South Korea’s economic rise from a poor nation ravaged by the Korean War to a developed country that was now producing Samsung TVs and Hyundai sedans. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But on a hot, humid summer day in June 1995, the store came tumbling down, crushing more than 500 people to death — and along with them, South Korea’s image as a newly affluent country. The collapse remains the deadliest peacetime disaster to hit South Korea and its capital, Seoul.

Minutes after the collapse, footage showed bloodied people walking away from the debris in shock. Rescuers recalled finding the limbs and bodies of the dead, while survivors feebly called out for help, stuck under layers of cement and twisted iron.

South Korean officials blamed the department store’s management and the construction company that had built the building, saying it had sidestepped safety rules to illegally expand the structures and increase profits. Executives also ignored signs of trouble: Staffers told investigators that they had reported cracks in the walls to higher-ups, hours before the collapse.

In the years and months leading up to the disaster, local government officials looked the other way, prosecutors said, after receiving bribes from the department store’s top brass.

The Sampoong disaster “raised questions about whether South Korea’s zeal to modernize has caused contractors and government officials to cut corners on safety,” The Washington Post reported in 1995. A man who lost his wife said that Sampoong should be a “wake-up call.”

“We want to remind people of how large this accident was, and that we have to prevent things like this from happening in the future,” he said, almost six months after the tragedy.

More than 27 years later, a crowd crush killed more than 150 people in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood last week — the single-bloodiest incident in Seoul since Sampoong’s collapse. On the Saturday before Halloween, tens of thousands of partygoers gathered in the area for Halloween festivities. Some people, caught in a narrow alley as people tried to move in different directions, got pressed into one another and suffocated.

The episode has led some to question whether the country has learned anything in the three decades since Sampoong.

Author and journalist Lee Sun-min, a survivor of the Sampoong disaster, is one of those people. In 1995, she was a recent high school graduate working part time at Sampoong. She oversaw a group of lockers on the department store’s basement floor, where shoppers would leave their belongings while they went shopping.

“Someone called for me from the other side [of the hall], so I said ‘yes’ and was about to walk over to where I heard my name,” she said in a recent interview. “That’s when the building collapsed.” Debris and shrapnel from the collapsing building that were flying “as fast as bullets” hit her in the back and head, she said. “Blood was pumping out of me everywhere,” she said. “I remember I didn’t even know where I was injured. I don’t remember feeling any pain.”

On Thursday, angered by the tragedy in Itaewon, she wrote a statement on Twitter, saying it was hard to understand how that many people in the middle of Seoul could die in a single incident, in peacetime. “I just don’t understand. How? Why? Again?”

“I’ve said this before: It feels like the entire country is playing Squid Game,” she added, referring to the hit Netflix drama series that depicts a fictional life-or-death survival game.

“Disasters do not discriminate,” she said. “It was just pure luck it wasn’t you.”

The abrupt loss of hundreds of people in 1995 shook South Korea, forcing it to confront what it had tolerated during its swift economic ascension — safety shortcuts, neglect and greed. In the aftermath, South Korea tightened government oversight of building safety and strengthened penalties for unintentional manslaughter, according to local reports at the time.

The tragedy in Itaewon is forcing the country to confront familiar ghosts.

Preliminary police investigations showed that emergency calls started coming in several hours before the crowd crush turned deadly. Those calls went ignored and unheeded, police said. Police officials have also been criticized for deploying 137 officers to the area, despite expectations that around 100,000 people would be spilling into the narrow alleyways of Itaewon.

In a news conference this week, South Korean police admitted lapses that may have contributed to the high death toll. Top South Korean officials have also apologized, pledging once more that this will never happen again, as their predecessors did in 1995.

Just as the Sampoong disaster was a wake-up call for a fast-rising economic power, the Itaewon tragedy came at another moment of ascendance for Korea, this time as a global cultural beacon, thanks to the Oscar-winning film “Parasite” and global pop stars like BTS.

“It’s just simply so sad and arguably infuriating, especially to the victims’ families, to realize how preventable all these tragedies are,” said Alexis Dudden, a professor of history focusing on East Asia at the University of Connecticut.

Both tragedies show a pattern of “people in charge presuming a level of untouchability and unaccountability” at the cost of human lives, she added.

But one striking part of the Itaewon disaster is that people from more than two dozen countries — including the United States, Japan, China, Russia and Iran — got killed, Dudden said. “That’s what makes South Korea great. People from countries that don’t get along, get along when they’re in Korea.”

She added, “There’s something about Korea right now, which makes it this global magnet for cool. And to still not have squared the responsibility that goes along with that … is just sad.”

