After Biden’s wife died in a crash 50 years ago, Richard Nixon called

Operator: Mr. President, Senator-Elect Biden for you.

Nixon: Yes

Nixon: Hello?

Operator 2: Just one minute Mr. President.

Biden: Hello, Mr. President, how are you?

Nixon: Senator, I know this is a very tragic day for you, but I wanted you to know that all of us here at the White House were thinking about you, and praying for you and also for your two children, and —

Biden: I appreciate that very much.

Nixon: I understand you were on the Hill at the time, and your wife was just driving by herself.

Biden: Yes, that’s correct.

Nixon: In any event, looking at it as you must in terms of the future, because you have the great fortune of being young, I remember I was two years older than you when I went to the House. But the main point is you can remember that she was there when you won a great victory, and you enjoyed it together. And now, I’m sure that she’ll be watching you from now on. Good luck to you.

Biden: Thank you very much, Mr. President. I appreciate your call. I appreciate it.