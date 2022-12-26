A GOP president sided with a violent mob over rule of law — in the 1880s

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fed up with the nation’s democratic institutions, a mob takes the law into its own hands. This exercise in vigilante justice galvanizes Americans across the country and wins the praise of top Republicans, from the president on down. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The United States is confronting these dynamics after a congressional committee referred former president Donald Trump to the Justice Department for criminal charges for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. But the same phenomenon took place in the 1880s, when two honor killings over alleged sexual promiscuity captivated the national imagination and highlighted just how tenuous America’s commitment to the rule of law has long been.

The tale of Nicholas Lyman Dukes and Lizzie Nutt began with a stolen glance across the aisle of a western Pennsylvania church. He was a lawyer with political aspirations; she was the enchanting daughter of a local Civil War hero. “Her beauty and affectionate manner would disarm the devil himself,” Dukes once remarked. He soon won Lizzie Nutt’s affections and a seat in the statehouse. But with their nuptials in the offing, this moment of great promise soon gave way to grave peril.

Advertisement

Dukes penned an audacious letter to Lizzie Nutt’s father, Captain Adam Nutt, accusing her of an unforgivable sin by the standards of the era. According to Dukes’s letter, he had heard rumors that Lizzie Nutt was promiscuous. So he decided to subject her to a purity test, propositioning her to see if she was actually susceptible to temptation. “To my infinite astonishment and grief, she melted down like wax,” Dukes wrote of Lizzie Nutt’s willingness. He added, “What was my horror and heartsickness when I found the signs of her virginity wanting.” That Dukes was withdrawing his marriage proposal was too obvious to spell out in his letter.

Captain Nutt was obligated to defend his daughter, now that Dukes had confessed outright to the sin of seduction — a brazen violation of the honor code. His reply to Dukes made plain that the stakes were now life and death: “This Commonwealth is not big enough for both of us.”

At the time, Captain Nutt was away on state business in Harrisburg, where he served in the prominent role of Pennsylvania’s treasurer. After he finally returned home, on Christmas Eve, he confronted Dukes at his lodgings. The two men immediately came to blows. Dukes managed to withdraw his newly purchased revolver, firing a fatal shot just below Captain Nutt’s left eye. Within a day, front-page headlines nationwide relayed the grisly spectacle of two leading state officials engaged in a deadly scuffle.

Advertisement

Dukes stood trial for murder three months later. In the highly publicized proceedings, the prosecution moved to admit into evidence Dukes’s scandalous letter. His lawyers vehemently objected, insisting that the letter would prejudice the jury and was immaterial to the question of whether Dukes had acted in self-defense. The judge disagreed, allowing the lead prosecutor to recite aloud Dukes’s inflammatory words to a stunned courtroom. This public airing instantly ruined Dukes’s reputation. As the Republican Standard, a local newspaper, reported, “There was a stampede from him like rats from a sinking ship.”

All assumed there was only one plausible verdict: guilty. True, Captain Nutt threatened Dukes’s life in writing and then stormed his room to exact revenge. But, more importantly, Dukes offended the Nutt family’s honor — surely the jury would deliver Dukes his rightful comeuppance.

When the jurors emerged from their deliberations, they shocked the public by setting Dukes free. The townspeople, in turn, erupted into a ravenous riot. They mock-lynched a dummy dressed up as Dukes, singing, “We’ll hang Lyman Dukes to a sour-apple tree. The jury will join him on the way.” Dukes managed to escape that evening with the sheriff’s help.

The hysteria hardly subsided in the days that followed. So-called indignation meetings sprang up in communities across the state where participants passed resolutions calling for Dukes’s blood. These meetings were led by prominent citizens: doctors, merchants, educators, editors, military officers and attorneys. One lawyer announced to a livid throng, “The courts of law are inadequate to mete out justice,” adding ominously, “We will be driven to take other measures.”

Advertisement

Effigies of Dukes were hanged and burned throughout Pennsylvania. Newspapers across the country demanded his head. “Even steady old Michigan would bring out a rope for such a brutal wretch,” wrote the Jackson (Mich.) Weekly Citizen.

Meanwhile, Dukes’s fellow delegates at the statehouse derided him as a scoundrel and maneuvered to expel him from office. A former U.S. attorney general told the press that he preferred the use of mob tactics to prevent Dukes from taking his seat, acknowledging candidly, “If the thing is done lawlessly, I would rather see it done outside the house than by the action of its members.”

Vengeance ultimately came not from a mob’s noose but from the victim’s son. Lizzie Nutt’s 20-year-old brother, James, hunted down Dukes and lodged a fatal bullet in his heart. In a Shakespearean twist, this honor killing took place in the same post office where Dukes had mailed his offending letter to Captain Nutt. James Nutt quickly became a national hero — and a defendant in his own murder trial.

Advertisement

James Nutt’s legal team was headlined by Sen. Daniel Voorhees (D-Ind.), a renowned litigator with a preternatural influence over juries. Voorhees had to confront a troublesome detail in James Nutt’s case: His client was plainly guilty of murder. In the senator’s closing argument, he conceded as much but nevertheless insisted upon a higher law. “The man who invades another man’s home and rifles that home of its honor, takes his life in his hands,” Voorhees thundered. With the eyes of the nation upon James Nutt, a jury set him free.

After the verdict, the presiding judge proudly told reporters of his own son’s reaction to the Dukes-Nutt affair, smiling as he quoted his son: “If that man [Dukes] had shot down my father in the way he killed Captain Nutt, I would not have shot him — I’d have cut him up so that there would not have been a piece as big as an inch left of him.”

Newspapers in all regions of the country celebrated the acquittal. President Chester A. Arthur and former secretary of state James G. Blaine joined their voices to the national chorus championing honor-bound bloodshed. From all levels and branches of government, Americans received a clear message from their leaders: The law is expendable.

GiftOutline Gift Article