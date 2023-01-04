Sculptor chosen for U.S. Capitol statue of teen who fought school segregation

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The selection of Steven Weitzman — known for his sculptures of Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass and former D.C. mayor Marion Barry — to bring Barbara Rose Johns to life in bronze was announced Wednesday by the state's Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol. The Johns statue will replace the image of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, which had represented Virginia in the Capitol for more than a century.

As a fiery 16-year-old, Johns orchestrated a walkout at Robert Moton High School in Farmville, which led directly to Davis vs. Prince Edward County, one of the five cases considered by the U.S Supreme Court in its landmark 1954 Brown vs. Board decision outlawing segregation in the nation’s public schools.

In December 2020, the seven-member advisory commission nominated Johns to replace Lee as one of two historical figures representing Virginia in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall. (The other is George Washington.)

A few days later, the 700-pound likeness of Lee that had been planted in the U.S. Capitol since 1909 was transported to the the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, where it is now on display as part of the museum’s Lost Cause exhibit.

The Virginia General Assembly later approved the Johns statue, allotting $500,000 to cover all expenses for project.

The commission received proposals from 11 sculptors, one of whom – the only African American – dropped out, said Julie Langan, director of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

The panel quickly settled on two as the most qualified: Weitzman, who works out of Weitzman Studios in Brentwood, Md., and Zenos Frudakis, a Pennsylvania artist best known for his “Freedom” sculpture in Philadelphia. The men were paid to produce macquettes – smaller scale rough drafts to illustrate their visions for the work – and appear in person before the panel in July.

The panel was moved by Weitzman’s presentation, Langan said.

“His passion not just for his own work but for his subjects is impressive,” she said.

In 2013, Weitzman’s statue of Frederick Douglass behind a lectern was installed in Emancipation Hall in the U.S. Capitol Visiting Center. Weitzman was also chosen by the D.C. government to create a statue of former D.C. mayor Marion Barry, erected in 2018 outside the John A. Wilson Building.

Initially, Barry’s former wife, Cora Masters Barry, expressed skepticism that Weitzman, a White man, was chosen to sculpt the former mayor. Yet he soon won her over by including her meaningfully in the creative process and accurately capturing Marion Barry’s essence, she told a Post reporter at the time.

Langan said she expects Weitzman to reach out to Johns’ relatives, which include four siblings and three children, to get their feedback on the accuracy of her likeness as it takes shape.

The statue of Johns will be particularly challenging as the panel stipulated that she be depicted as a teenager, and there are only two photographs of her at that age. She died of cancer in 1991 at the age of 56.

“We want to benefit from the family’s firsthand experience to help us achieve as perfect a likeness as possible,” Langan said.

Next, Langan said, Weitzman will make another macquette for the Architect of the Capitol, which will need to be approved by that body as well as the joint congressional committee that manages National Statuary Hall.

While it typically takes an average of five to seven years from beginning to end to install a new statue at the Capitol, Langan said she is optimistic that much less time will pass before the Barbara Rose Johns statue is unveiled. The commission’s request for the finalists to produce the first macquettes should speed things along, she said.

“A year from now we might be looking at an unveiling,” she said. “If it were two years, I’d still be happy.”

Editor’s Note: The author of this story is the cousin of Barbara Johns, who was also her godmother. She produced this story while reporting on the event for a family narrative.

