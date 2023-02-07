Where did all the strange State of the Union traditions come from?

2 Why the State of the Union is given as a speech

This actually could have been an email.

The second president, John Adams, carried on Washington’s speech tradition, but his successor, Thomas Jefferson, did not, submitting an annual message in print instead. Officially, the reason for stopping the speech was that Jefferson hated anything that smacked of monarchy, but The Post’s Karen Tumulty points out that Jefferson was also afraid of public speaking, and, plus, getting around back then in Washington, D.C., was a mud-caked drag.

For more than a century afterward, all presidents submitted the annual message in text form only, and there is nothing stopping presidents from going back to that tradition, whether by email blast, Twitter thread or in cursive on a parchment scroll.

President Woodrow Wilson brought back the speechifying in December 1913. A former government professor, Wilson thought the separation of powers in the Constitution was a little too strict, and as president he looked for opportunities to increase presidential power and set the political agenda in Congress.

“WASHINGTON WAS AMAZED,” The Post announced the day after his speech, although Wilson had just looked down at his paper and read it out in a monotone. There may not have even been a microphone; according to the House historian, the House didn’t start experimenting with amplification until the 1920s, and it didn’t have a permanent microphone system until 1938.

Every president since — with the exception of Herbert Hoover — has given the annual message as a speech. Franklin D. Roosevelt gave it its modern name, “the State of the Union,” and his predecessor, Harry S. Truman, gave the first televised SOTU.

On Jan. 6, 1947, President Truman delivered the State of the Union address to Congress, which was the first one broadcast on television. (Video: National Archives)