MLK gave his last sermon 55 years ago — and warned of a fascist takeover

Four days before he was assassinated, Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his final Sunday sermon at Washington National Cathedral, highlighting the country’s widespread poverty and the urgent need to address it. Then he stepped outside the cathedral and delivered a stark warning: If social unrest continued, it would lead to a right-wing or fascist takeover of the United States.

“I am convinced we cannot stand two more summers like last,” King said during a post-sermon news conference on March 31, 1968, referring to the summer of 1967’s violent conflagrations in cities such as Detroit and Newark. He predicted that more violence on America’s streets would “bring only a rightist takeover of the government and eventually a fascist state in America,” United Press International reported at the time.

“But I have to admit that the conditions that brought the violence into being last summer are still notoriously with us,” he said 55 years ago Friday.

King’s death at the hands of an assassin in Memphis later that week would lead to renewed violent unrest in nearly 200 cities across the United States, including D.C. And while his prediction of outright fascism didn’t materialize, the uprisings helped Republican Richard M. Nixon win the White House that year on a “law and order” message after eight years of Democratic rule. As a candidate, Nixon capitalized on Americans’ fears of violence with a TV commercial that depicted scenes of crime and chaos; over a score that sounded like it came from “The Twilight Zone,” Nixon intoned, “I pledge to you the wave of crime is not going to be the wave of the future in America.”

King had been invited to give the sermon by Francis B. Sayre Jr., the dean of Washington National Cathedral, to help lower tensions ahead of the civil rights leader’s Poor People’s Campaign, which was to kick off in D.C. in late April. King had planned to have at least 3,000 demonstrators camped out on the National Mall in April, with hundreds of thousands of protesters arriving on the weekend of June 15-16 to demand “jobs or income now.”

“Dr. King is coming here to hold up the poor of America to the conscience of Christians,” Sayre said in a news release announcing King’s appearance, according to files in the cathedral archives. “If that is the aim of the demonstration, then I say, God bless him. I welcome the fact that Dr. King, almost alone among the many leaders, still places hope in that conscience rather than in violence and in the power of the gun.”

Sayre was the grandson of President Woodrow Wilson and was born in the White House in 1915. But he broke sharply with Wilson’s record on race, which had included resegregating many federal agencies. Sayre was a forceful voice against segregation, and he joined King on the 1965 voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Ala.

But King was a controversial figure at the time, in part because of his strong opposition to the Vietnam War, and some people objected to Sayre’s inviting him. “It appears obvious that King’s purposes are definitely racial (one group only) and that the goal is to stir up more racial tension and anxiety which can only lead to disaster,” one woman from Baltimore, a self-described “confirmed Episcopalian in good standing,” wrote to Sayre in a letter in the archives.

About 3,000 people packed the cathedral to hear King on the early spring morning; another 1,000 listened to loudspeakers on the cathedral steps or from a parish church on the cathedral grounds. Most of those in attendance were White, according to news accounts. The title of King’s sermon was “Remaining Awake Through a Great Revolution.”

“We are coming to Washington in a Poor People’s Campaign,” King said, adding, “We are not coming to engage in any histrionic gesture. We are not coming to tear up Washington. We are coming to demand that the government address itself to the problem of poverty.”

King reminded the crowd that “in our own nation there are about 40 million people who are poverty-stricken.” He called racial injustice “the Black man’s burden and the White man’s shame” and issued this warning: “I don’t like to predict violence, but if nothing is done between now and June to raise ghetto hope, I feel this summer will not only be as bad, but worse than last year.”

In his post-sermon news conference on the cathedral grounds, King said that he’d be willing to call off the Poor People’s Campaign if President Lyndon B. Johnson or Congress gave “a positive commitment that they would do something this summer” to help poor neighborhoods. But he said that was unlikely, so he was moving forward with the march to “reestablish that the real issue is not violence or nonviolence, but poverty and neglect.”

He also predicted that if his D.C. demonstration had no impact on national policy, Democrats “will have a real awakening” at their party convention in Chicago that summer. That, too, proved to be prophetic, as the convention was torn asunder by protests and violence.

King told reporters he couldn’t support Johnson for reelection. That very night, plagued by the unpopular Vietnam War, Johnson announced he would not seek reelection, pushing King’s sermon just below the news of the presidential race on the front page of The Washington Post.

King’s prediction of popular unrest and right-wing backlash would echo a half-century later, when the United States had its largest nationwide demonstrations for racial equality in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in 2020 — followed by a right-wing mob storming the U.S. Capitol the next year in an attempt to overturn the presidential election.

On April 5, less than a week after King’s appearance at Washington National Cathedral, the site hosted a memorial service for him. As the New York Times described it, “In the same great stone cathedral where the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. preached only five days ago, President Johnson and leaders of this nation, black and white, mourned him today.” Johnson, dressed in black, was joined by Vice President Hubert Humphrey, who would become the Democrats’ presidential candidate that year; every member of the Supreme Court; and other political and civil rights leaders.

“Men and women among the 4,000 who jammed the huge nave and transept, choir lofts, chapels, doorways and the steps outside wept openly,” the Times reported. “Great numbers were young; whites predominated in the grieving throng.”

The Poor People’s Campaign went forward that spring, led by King’s longtime friend Ralph Abernathy, but with lower attendance than King had envisioned. On June 19, more than 50,000 people staged a “Solidarity Day” rally at the Lincoln Memorial, where King had shared his dream for a better America five years earlier.

